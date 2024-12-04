A groundbreaking mission by the European Space Agency (ESA) involving two satellites designed to create artificial eclipses is scheduled for launch on December 04, 2024. The Proba-3 formation-flying mission will be carried into orbit aboard India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C59) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The liftoff is expected 4:08 PM (IST). Live coverage of the event will be provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Proba-3 Launch Live Details

The launch will kickstart at 4:08 PM (IST) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The live streaming will be available on ISRO YouTube channel, while one can get real-time updates on the organisation's social media handle.

Details of the Mission

The Proba-3 mission comprises two satellites weighing a combined 550 kilograms. These spacecraft will enter a highly elliptical orbit, varying between 600 kilometers and 60,530 kilometers from Earth. ESA officials have stated that once separated, the satellites will be tested for safe tandem orbiting, including a demonstration of collision avoidance protocols.

The primary objective involves precise formation flying, which ESA has described as "unprecedented," in a statement. The satellites will align with millimeter accuracy over a distance of 150 meters, forming what the agency terms a "virtual giant satellite." During this alignment, one satellite will block the Sun's disk, enabling its companion to observe the solar corona — the Sun's outer atmosphere — without interference.

Scientific Goals and Technological Advancements

Proba-3 is designed to allow extended observation of the corona, which is typically visible from Earth only during brief solar eclipses, as per reports. ESA has highlighted in a statement that this mission will provide up to six hours of uninterrupted corona study during each 19-hour orbital cycle. This extended observation is expected to aid in understanding phenomena such as the Sun's high corona temperatures and the acceleration of the solar wind.

The mission, expected to last a minimum of two years, is also aimed at advancing autonomous formation-flying technologies. ESA officials have suggested that these innovations could pave the way for larger-scale satellite formations, potentially revolutionising fields like Earth observation and in-orbit servicing.

Proba Series Legacy

Proba-3 marks the fourth mission in ESA's Proba series, following the launch of Proba-1 in 2001, Proba-2 in 2009, and Proba-V in 2012. These missions have contributed to Earth observation and solar studies, with all previous satellites reportedly remaining operational in orbit.

The Proba-3 project, initiated in 2014 with an estimated cost of €200 million, reflects a collaborative effort between ESA and private sector partners.