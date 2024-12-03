Technology News
ISRO's PSLV-C59 to Launch ESA's Proba-3 Mission for Sun Corona Study

ESA's Proba-3 spacecraft, launching with ISRO's PSLV-C59, aims to study the Sun's corona using advanced techniques.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 December 2024 22:00 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO

The mission is scheduled for liftoff on December 4, 2024.

Highlights
  • PSLV-C59 launches ESA's Proba-3 spacecraft from Sriharikota.
  • Proba-3 to study Sun’s corona through precision formation flying.
  • Mission scheduled for Dec 4, 2024, at 4:08 PM IST.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has scheduled the launch of the PSLV-C59 rocket carrying the Proba-3 spacecraft for December 4, 2024, at 4:08 PM IST, as per reports. The mission, a dedicated commercial venture of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), will take off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. According to reports, this will mark the 61st mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the 21st use of its XL configuration.

Mission Overview

As per sources, Proba-3, a project developed by the European Space Agency (ESA), is an In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) mission aimed at showcasing precision formation flying. The spacecraft consists of two components: the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC). These satellites, launched in a stacked arrangement, will operate in tandem, maintaining a precise distance of 150 meters. The innovative configuration will enable the creation of artificial solar eclipses, allowing extended observation of the Sun's corona.

Scientific Objectives

Reports indicate that the mission's primary objective is to explore the Sun's corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere, to enhance understanding of solar dynamics and space weather. Instruments aboard the spacecraft have been designed to block the Sun's intense light, facilitating detailed study of solar phenomena that are otherwise difficult to observe. Proba-3's ability to continuously monitor the corona for up to six hours is expected to yield valuable scientific data.

Collaboration and Technology

The mission highlights significant collaboration between ISRO and ESA. Reportedly, the PSLV-XL rocket, equipped with additional strap-on boosters, will carry a payload weighing approximately 550 kg. The precision formation flying technology demonstrated by Proba-3 is expected to pave the way for advanced techniques in space exploration. The launch preparations at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre are underway, and all systems are reportedly on track for the scheduled liftoff.

 

Further reading: ISRO, PSLV-C59, Proba-3, ESA, Sun's Corona, Space Exploration, Sriharikota
Homo Juluensis Discovered: A New Chapter in Middle Pleistocene Human Evolution

