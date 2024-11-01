Technology News
Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Samples Revealed; Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features Confirmed

Realme GT 7 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2024 17:30 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Samples Revealed; Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features Confirmed

Photo Credit: Realme/@Weibo

Realme GT 7 Pro Mars Exploration Edition (translated) seen underwater

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro will carry a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
  • The handset will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro will support 120W wired fast charging
Realme GT 7 Pro is set to be unveiled in China on November 4. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed several key specifications of the upcoming handset like chipset, display, battery and charging. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and support 120W wired fast charging. Realme has now revealed camera samples from the phone and teased new features. The GT 7 Pro is said to get an improved telephoto shooter alongside features like underwater photography and live photos.

Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be equipped with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, according to a Weibo post by the company. In other Weibo posts, Realme revealed that the three-fold telephoto sensor is thinner and lighter than the one used in the preceding Realme GT 5 Pro. It is said to support 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor lossless zoom, and 120x digital zoom.

In another post, the company revealed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will support underwater photography and shared a few samples of the same. Users will be able to unlock the phone, as well as access zooming and camera switching (front to rear or vice versa) functionalities underwater. realme gt 7 pro camera samples realme inline realme

The company reveals that the Realme GT 7 Pro is equipped with a "self-developed AI DMotion algorithm" which is claimed to help users "freeze the frame clearly even in one ten-thousandth of a second." The phone is also confirmed to offer a Live Photos feature.

Previous leaks suggested that the Realme GT 7 Pro will carry a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel shooter. The front camera is expected to house a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, and a Samsung Eco 2 OLED Plus display. It is tipped to start in China at a price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,100). It will be offered in Mars Exploration Edition, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Recall Feature for Copilot+ PCs Delayed Once Again to December
Indonesia Bans Sales of Google Phones Days After Blocking Apple's iPhone 16

Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Samples Revealed; Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features Confirmed
