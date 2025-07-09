Technology News
English Edition

Progress 92 Spacecraft Docks at ISS with Vital Supplies for Expedition 73

Progress 92 docks at ISS with supplies for Expedition 73, stays six months to support life, science, and manage space station waste.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 July 2025 22:15 IST
Progress 92 Spacecraft Docks at ISS with Vital Supplies for Expedition 73

Photo Credit: NASA

The progress of 92 spacecraft, which is unpiloted

Highlights
  • Progress 92 docked with the ISS on July 5, 2025, delivering supplies
  • Supplies support Expedition 73's life systems and space experiments
  • Will remain docked for six months before burning up on re-entry with stat
Advertisement

The progress of 92 spacecraft, which is unpiloted, reached the space-facing port of the Poisk of the orbiting laboratory at 2:55 a.m. IST on Sunday, July 5, 2025. At 5:25 p.m. EDT, Saturday, July 5, 2025, the spacecraft landed. The spacecraft launched a 1:02 a.m. IST on July 4, 2025, on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. This spacecraft by Roscosmos is for providing tons of food, fuel and other supplies for the Expedition 73 crew on the International Space Station.

Six-Month Docking to Aid Research and Waste Management on ISS

As reported by NASA, it will be there on the dock for around six months before its departure and re-entry into the atmosphere of the Earth to dispose of the trash that the crew has loaded. This spacecraft includes a wide variety of essential items for astronomers. Apart from food and fuel, there are some equipment and spare parts also which are needed by the astronauts. Such items help the astronauts to perform their daily activities and conduct the planned experiments in space. It would be very difficult to maintain the life support and let the operations continue without any hampering.

Progress 92 Delivers Crucial Supplies to Support Expedition 73

Dr. Natalia Sergeyevna, the Roscosmos scientist, said in a statement that this successful docking portrays our strength in the continuous support to the ISS for the successful completion of Expedition 73. Every cargo mission is crucial and needs to ensure safety, health, and productivity. NASA praised the mission, calling the Progress Cargo deliveries a key part of keeping long-duration space missions going in a smooth manner.

Along with the everyday needs, the cargo also carried the materials for research related to health, plant growth, space materials and fluid dynamics. Scientists can better understand how living and working in space impacts their bodies and the milieu.

Progress 92 will stay docked at the ISS for about six months. After the work, the spacecraft will undock and make its re-entry into the atmosphere of the Earth and burn up safely. Cargo missions not just supply but also manage waste, keeping the ISS efficient and clean.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Progress 92, ISS Docking, Expedition 73, Roscosmos, Spacecraft Supplies, ISS Cargo, NASA News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
TikTok Building New Version of App Ahead of Expected US Sale: Report
Samsung May Upgrade AI-Powered Audio Eraser Feature in One UI 8 With Real-Time Editing Support
Progress 92 Spacecraft Docks at ISS with Vital Supplies for Expedition 73
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  10. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  7. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  9. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »