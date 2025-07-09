Progress 92 Spacecraft Docks at ISS with Vital Supplies for Expedition 73

The progress of 92 spacecraft, which is unpiloted, reached the space-facing port of the Poisk of the orbiting laboratory at 2:55 a.m. IST on Sunday, July 5, 2025. At 5:25 p.m. EDT, Saturday, July 5, 2025, the spacecraft landed. The spacecraft launched a 1:02 a.m. IST on July 4, 2025, on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. This spacecraft by Roscosmos is for providing tons of food, fuel and other supplies for the Expedition 73 crew on the International Space Station.

Six-Month Docking to Aid Research and Waste Management on ISS

As reported by NASA, it will be there on the dock for around six months before its departure and re-entry into the atmosphere of the Earth to dispose of the trash that the crew has loaded. This spacecraft includes a wide variety of essential items for astronomers. Apart from food and fuel, there are some equipment and spare parts also which are needed by the astronauts. Such items help the astronauts to perform their daily activities and conduct the planned experiments in space. It would be very difficult to maintain the life support and let the operations continue without any hampering.

Progress 92 Delivers Crucial Supplies to Support Expedition 73

Dr. Natalia Sergeyevna, the Roscosmos scientist, said in a statement that this successful docking portrays our strength in the continuous support to the ISS for the successful completion of Expedition 73. Every cargo mission is crucial and needs to ensure safety, health, and productivity. NASA praised the mission, calling the Progress Cargo deliveries a key part of keeping long-duration space missions going in a smooth manner.

Along with the everyday needs, the cargo also carried the materials for research related to health, plant growth, space materials and fluid dynamics. Scientists can better understand how living and working in space impacts their bodies and the milieu.

Progress 92 will stay docked at the ISS for about six months. After the work, the spacecraft will undock and make its re-entry into the atmosphere of the Earth and burn up safely. Cargo missions not just supply but also manage waste, keeping the ISS efficient and clean.