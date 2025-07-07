One UI 8 is expected to be released later this year as Samsung's iteration of the Android 16 operating system (OS). According to a tipster's claims on social media, the South Korean tech conglomerate could upgrade a notable Galaxy AI feature with additional capabilities. Audio Eraser, which lets the user remove unwanted or background noises from videos, may soon work in real-time, enabling the removal of audio without having to enter the editing mode.

Audio Eraser Upgrades in One UI 8

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe shared a short video which depicts how the upgraded Audio Eraser feature in One UI 8 will work. It is suggested that users may be able to remove background or wanted noise, such as cars honking or crowd chatting, while watching the video in real time. This is said to eliminate the need of entering the editing state to carry out the same function.

Continue to talk about the new features of Samsung One UI 8. Now you can eliminate the noise immediately while watching the video without entering the editing state.https://t.co/PCTos83XEJ — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 4, 2025

When a video is played, a dedicated option to reduce noise is said to appear in the bottom-right corner of the player. It is depicted by a new icon which is a combination of the Galaxy AI symbol and an eraser icon. When tapped, the process will begin within the media player and the playback will resume with the audio removed, as per the tipster.

If this feature indeed comes to Galaxy devices with One UI 8, it would spell an upgrade over the current version of Audio Eraser in One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series. At present, it lets users dial down specific elements of the audio in video clips. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse, differentiate, and categorise sound types within the Audio Editor, such as voice, music, noise, crowd, nature, and wind.

In One UI 7, the Audio Eraser feature only works in the stock Gallery app. However, past reports suggest that Samsung may also bring support for other apps too, including Samsung Notes and Voice Recorder.

The One UI 8 Beta reportedly comes with expanded support for this feature and it may be introduced for all Galaxy devices when the public build of the Android 16-based OS is rolled out.