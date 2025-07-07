Technology News
Samsung May Upgrade AI-Powered Audio Eraser Feature in One UI 8 With Real-Time Editing Support

Samsung introduced the Audio Eraser feature with the Galaxy S25 series in January.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2025 15:54 IST
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra supports Audio Eraser and other Galaxy AI features

Highlights
  • One UI 8 is tipped to let users erase background noise in real time
  • The feature can reportedly be accessed via a button in media player
  • Samsung may expand Audio Eraser support to Notes and Voice Recorder apps
One UI 8 is expected to be released later this year as Samsung's iteration of the Android 16 operating system (OS). According to a tipster's claims on social media, the South Korean tech conglomerate could upgrade a notable Galaxy AI feature with additional capabilities. Audio Eraser, which lets the user remove unwanted or background noises from videos, may soon work in real-time, enabling the removal of audio without having to enter the editing mode.

Audio Eraser Upgrades in One UI 8

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe shared a short video which depicts how the upgraded Audio Eraser feature in One UI 8 will work. It is suggested that users may be able to remove background or wanted noise, such as cars honking or crowd chatting, while watching the video in real time. This is said to eliminate the need of entering the editing state to carry out the same function.

When a video is played, a dedicated option to reduce noise is said to appear in the bottom-right corner of the player. It is depicted by a new icon which is a combination of the Galaxy AI symbol and an eraser icon. When tapped, the process will begin within the media player and the playback will resume with the audio removed, as per the tipster.

If this feature indeed comes to Galaxy devices with One UI 8, it would spell an upgrade over the current version of Audio Eraser in One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series. At present, it lets users dial down specific elements of the audio in video clips. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse, differentiate, and categorise sound types within the Audio Editor, such as voice, music, noise, crowd, nature, and wind.

In One UI 7, the Audio Eraser feature only works in the stock Gallery app. However, past reports suggest that Samsung may also bring support for other apps too, including Samsung Notes and Voice Recorder.

The One UI 8 Beta reportedly comes with expanded support for this feature and it may be introduced for all Galaxy devices when the public build of the Android 16-based OS is rolled out.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
TikTok Building New Version of App Ahead of Expected US Sale: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tipped to Get a Noticeable Price Hike Over Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India

