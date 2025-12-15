Apple launched the MacBook Air (2025) with its M4 processor in India in March. While a refreshed model with Apple's latest M5 chip isn't expected to arrive in the near future, the M4 MacBook Air processor already offers excellent performance. Months after its launch in the country, the MacBook Air (2025) is available for purchase via an e-commerce platform at a discounted price of up to Rs. 10,000. The Cupertino-based tech giant offers the MacBook Air (2025) in three colourways and two display sizes.

MacBook Air (2025) with M4 Chip Discounts, Bank Offers

The MacBook Air (2025) with the M4 processor is on sale in India via Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 90,900 for the base variant with a 13-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage. Amazon's price tracker shows that this is the lowest listed price for the laptop in the last 30 days, with a Rs. 10,000 discount. The MacBook Air with an M4 chip was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 99,900.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

However, it is worth noting that the discount is only on the Starlight colourway. Meanwhile, the Sky Blue, Silver, and Midnight colour options are available at discounted prices of Rs. 92,900, Rs. 94,990, and Rs. 92,900, respectively.

The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,11,900, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 1,19,900. Additionally, Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards.

MacBook Air (2025) with M4 Chip Specifications, Features

The MacBook Air (2025) is powered by Apple's last-generation M4 processor, featuring a 10-core CPU with four prime cores and four efficiency cores. However, as previously mentioned, the laptop is yet to be updated with the flagship M5 chip. The laptop also gets a 16-core Neural Engine and an eight-core GPU.

Apple has equipped the MacBook Air (2025) with a 13-inch (2,560×1,664 pixels) Super Retina display with a 224 ppi pixel density and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It also ships with support for up to two 6K resolution external displays.

It features a quad speaker setup with Spatial Audio and three microphones. For connectivity, the MacBook Air (2025) supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is also equipped with a Touch ID button for security. It packs a 53.8Wh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging. However, the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant ships with a 30W USB Type-C power adapter.

