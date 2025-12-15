Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Introduces Ask This Book AI Feature for the Kindle App, Provides Spoiler Free Answers

Amazon Introduces Ask This Book AI Feature for the Kindle App, Provides Spoiler-Free Answers

Amazon’s Ask this Book is currently available in the Kindle iOS app in the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 December 2025 13:42 IST
Amazon Introduces Ask This Book AI Feature for the Kindle App, Provides Spoiler-Free Answers

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Ask this Book feature can be activated from the in-book menu or by highlighting some text

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ask this Book feature currently only supports English-language books
  • Users can ask questions about the plot, characters, and other details
  • The feature will be rolled out to Kindle devices and Android in 2026
Advertisement

Amazon is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its Kindle app, the company's mobile app that provides access to its large e-book library. Dubbed Ask this Book, it is currently being rolled out to Kindle for iOS. The Seattle-based tech giant said the feature is designed to let users ask questions about their current reads or previously purchased or borrowed books, and receive answers that do not spoil the story for them. Notably, last month, the company announced a new translation service for Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) authors.

Kindle App on iOS Brings AI-Powered Ask This Book Feature

In a press release, the tech giant announced and detailed the new AI feature for Kindle users. Ask this Book is currently available to the iOS app; however, the company has confirmed that it will be rolled out to Android and Kindle devices next year. The AI-powered feature essentially lets users ask questions about the book or a chapter of a book directly, or highlight a passage or a sentence and ask more specific questions about it.

In each case, Amazon claims, the answers are spoiler-free, ensuring the responses do not contain any information beyond the point they have read, or outside of what is being asked. The tool is aimed at helping users find instant resolution to their confusion while reading a book, or to refresh their memory when they go back to a book after some time has passed.

At the time of rollout, the feature is only available to users in the US, and it supports a large catalogue of English-language books. Non-English books are not supported at this time. The company has also not confirmed when the feature will be rolled out to more regions.

Amazon says users can ask the AI tool about plot details, character relationships, and thematic elements without having to stop their reading flow. “All responses provide immediate, contextual, spoiler-free information,” the post adds. To get started, Kindle for iOS users can find the tool in the in-book menu or see it in the options after highlighting some text. Users can either type their own questions or use one of the AI-generated suggestions. The tool also lets users send follow-up questions.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Kindle app, Kindle Ask this Book, iOS, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 15c Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Introduces Ask This Book AI Feature for the Kindle App, Provides Spoiler-Free Answers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bridgerton Season 4 Premieres in Two Parts on Netflix: See Details
  2. Motorola Edge 70 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available at This Discounted Price
  4. OnePlus 15R Storage Options Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  5. Oppo Reno 15c With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. Jio Launches Happy New Year 2026 Prepaid Plans: Check Price, Benefits
  7. Samsung Galaxy A Series to Get More Expensive in India Soon, Tipster Claims
  8. ChatGPT's Adult Mode Might Arrive in Early 2026
  9. All the Details About Kunal Khemu's Comedy Drama 'Single Papa'
#Latest Stories
  1. Logitech MX Master 4 Launched in India With 8,000 DPI Sensor and Multi-Pairing Support
  2. Amazon Introduces Ask This Book AI Feature for the Kindle App, Provides Spoiler-Free Answers
  3. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available With Over Rs. 10,000 Discount in India: Here Are the Details
  4. Oppo Reno 15c Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Will Launch Before 2030, Game Director Confirms
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India Set to Increase Soon Alongside Other A Series Models, Tipster Claims
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  8. ChatGPT Adult Mode to Reportedly Be Rolled Out in 2026, to Participate in Erotic Roleplays
  9. OnePlus 15R Price in India, Storage Configurations Leaked Days Before Launch in India
  10. Reliance Jio Launches Happy New Year 2026 Plans With Unlimited 5G Access, Google Gemini Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »