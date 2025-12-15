Amazon is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its Kindle app, the company's mobile app that provides access to its large e-book library. Dubbed Ask this Book, it is currently being rolled out to Kindle for iOS. The Seattle-based tech giant said the feature is designed to let users ask questions about their current reads or previously purchased or borrowed books, and receive answers that do not spoil the story for them. Notably, last month, the company announced a new translation service for Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) authors.

Kindle App on iOS Brings AI-Powered Ask This Book Feature

In a press release, the tech giant announced and detailed the new AI feature for Kindle users. Ask this Book is currently available to the iOS app; however, the company has confirmed that it will be rolled out to Android and Kindle devices next year. The AI-powered feature essentially lets users ask questions about the book or a chapter of a book directly, or highlight a passage or a sentence and ask more specific questions about it.

In each case, Amazon claims, the answers are spoiler-free, ensuring the responses do not contain any information beyond the point they have read, or outside of what is being asked. The tool is aimed at helping users find instant resolution to their confusion while reading a book, or to refresh their memory when they go back to a book after some time has passed.

At the time of rollout, the feature is only available to users in the US, and it supports a large catalogue of English-language books. Non-English books are not supported at this time. The company has also not confirmed when the feature will be rolled out to more regions.

Amazon says users can ask the AI tool about plot details, character relationships, and thematic elements without having to stop their reading flow. “All responses provide immediate, contextual, spoiler-free information,” the post adds. To get started, Kindle for iOS users can find the tool in the in-book menu or see it in the options after highlighting some text. Users can either type their own questions or use one of the AI-generated suggestions. The tool also lets users send follow-up questions.