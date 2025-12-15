Oppo Reno 15c was launched in China on Monday with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The newest addition to the Reno 15 series of smartphones comes in three colourways, with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The handset features a 6.59-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and has a triple rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel sensors. The Oppo Reno 15c boasts a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It houses a 6,500mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 15c Price

Oppo Reno 15c pricing starts at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 512GB storage variant (with the same amount of RAM) is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 41,000). It is released in Aurora Blue, College Blue and Starlight Bow (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo Reno 15c Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo Reno 15c runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and 460ppi pixel density.

The handset features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset alongside Adreno 722 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

On the rear, the Oppo Reno 15c has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 15c include Bluetooth, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The smartphone has an IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating. It has an in-display ultrasound fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo Reno 15c packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. The handset measures 158x74.83x7.77mm and weighs around 197g.