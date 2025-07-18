Technology News
Redmi 15C Price and Specifications Surface Online Via Online Retailer

The online listing suggests that the Redmi 15C could come with a MediaTek Helio G81 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 19:53 IST
Photo Credit: Epto.it

Redmi 15C appears in blue, green, grey, and orange colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi 15C could get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to get a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Redmi 15C may support 33W wired fast charging
Redmi 15C could launch in select global markets soon. An online retailer seems to have listed the handset, showing its design and key features. The phone is expected to succeed the Redmi 14C, which was unveiled in some regions in August 2024. As per the listing, the phone is expected to get a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The design appears to be similar to the previously leaked images of the handset. 

Redmi 15C Price, Colour Options (Expected)

The Redmi 15C price in select European countries, including Italy, could start at EUR 133.90 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for the 4GB + 128GB option, according to a listing on Epto.it. The higher 4GB + 256GB variant could be priced at EUR 154.90 (roughly Rs. 15,500). The phone is listed in Mint Green, Moonlight Blue, Midnight Grey, and Twilight Orange shades.

Redmi 15C Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi 15C will likely sport a 6.9-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS, as per the listing.

For optics, the Redmi 15C likely has a dual rear camera unit including an AI-backed 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It will likely pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Connectivity options for the Redmi 15C are expected to include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset may measure 173.16x81.07x8.2mm in size and could weigh 205g. For security, it could have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

According to listings on popular certification sites, the Redmi 15C may also be rebranded as the Poco C85. The handsets may launch in July or later this year.

Redmi 15C , Redmi 15C Price, Redmi 15C Colour Options, Redmi 15C Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's Chipset Revealed in One UI 8 Code: Report
