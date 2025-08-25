A huge tornado of solar plasma and a huge eruption of charged particles bursting from the sun were seen and even captured in one unique photo simultaneously. It was photographed by a researcher in Romania at the Institute of Space Science on August 20, 2025. The sight where it was captured is Maximilian Teodorescu, a rare one. These two events were not linked directly, but both were driven by the strong magnetic field of the Sun, which can tweak and shove the hot plasma into various forms.

A Rare Glimpse of a Giant Solar Tornado and Prominence

As per Live Science, the tornado was gigantic and extended to 130,000 kilometres in terms of height. To give you an idea of the scale, if you stacked this bad boy over ten Earths on top of one another, it would fit into the Quasar. Since the typical size of solar tornadoes is generally lower than 25,000 to 100,000 kilometres, this one was not more commonly huge than the norm.

Teodorescu, on the other hand, witnessed a different kind of high drama: a majestic eruptive prominence. That is an enormous loop of plasma which had been trapped by magnetic forces and was suddenly released. It had an extent of about 200,000 kilometres (124,000 miles) wide, about the same size as another such ejection in July that astronomers nicknamed "The Beast."

Why These Solar Storms Matter for Earth

Using data from the Global Oscillation Network Group (GONG), relatively thousands of miles apart solar telescopes, Teodorescu and his team initially observed a tornado on August 18th. Using his telescope and alongside his wife and co-researcher, Eliza, Sharov successfully pointed his telescope to record both events together in the same picture.

Different from tornadoes on Earth, which are fueled by high winds, the solar ones are made from hot gases called plasma, which are trapped by magnetic fields. These travel some distances in space to eventually strike Earth, creating one type of beauty that manifests in brilliant displays in the night sky while interfering with satellites and communication.