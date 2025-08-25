Technology News
English Edition

Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says

AUSTRAC flags serious AML/CTF concerns at Binance Australia and orders an external audit within 28 days.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 18:41 IST
Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

AUSTRAC flags gaps in Binance Australia’s AML systems

Highlights
  • AUSTRAC orders Binance audit over AML/CTF concerns
  • Regulator warns crypto sector at high risk of abuse
  • Binance has 28 days to nominate external auditors
Advertisement

Australia's financial crimes regulator, Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), has ordered Binance Australia to appoint an external auditor after raising concerns over its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) controls. The Australian exchange has 28 days to name the auditors and gain the approval of the regulator. The order comes after AUSTRAC pointed out issues in Binance's governance. The concerns include the limited scope of its recent independent review, the high rate of turnover, and poor senior management supervision. The regulator emphasised that these shortcomings have raised questions about the exchange's system.

AUSTRAC Says Binance Must Tighten Anti-Money Laundering Safeguards

AUSTRAC CEO Brendan Thomas said, “Big global operators may appear well resourced and positioned to meet complex regulatory requirements, but if they don't understand local money laundering and terrorism financing risks, they are failing to meet their AML/CTF obligations in Australia [...] The systems must adapt to the regulatory requirements, not the other way around.”

Thomas further mentioned that AUSTRAC's National Risk Assessment 2024 highlighted the growing vulnerability of digital currencies to criminal abuse. He noted that businesses should use independent reviews rigorously, ensure strong oversight, and strengthen transaction monitoring.

“This is a global company operating across borders in a high-risk environment. We expect robust customer identification, due diligence, and effective transaction monitoring,” Thomas said. He reminded all peer crypto operators to stay alert to scams, cybercrime, and financing terrorism. 

This marks one of AUSTRAC's strongest interventions in the digital asset sector, intensifying the regulator's need to scrutinise global exchanges with a larger user base. Analysts suggest that although the intervention of an external auditor might disrupt Binance's operations in Australia, the results could lead to severe actions if all the shortcomings are not addressed.

AUSTRAC has highlighted that compliance systems must meet the Australian conditions, and not just global frameworks. It also expects that the risk controls to solve the concerns, especially for an exchange as large as Binance, which handles multi-billion dollar deals. 

Binance is registered as a digital currency exchange in Australia through Inestybit Pty Ltd. The company is a part of Binance Global, the world's largest centralised crypto exchange by trading volume, and was founded in 2017. Binance holds approvals in around 20 jurisdictions. 
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Binance Australia, BTC, Regulation, Bitcoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery

Related Stories

Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
  2. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Airtel Restores Service in Several Areas After Second Outage in a Week
  5. Realme's Next Smartphone Will Feature a Massive 15,000mAh Battery
  6. Vivo Y500 With 8,200mAh Battery to Launch in China on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: The Classic Just Got Even Better
  8. This Is When Apple's New Curved-Glass iPhone Design Could Arrive
  9. Foldable iPhone's Camera Details Leak; Apple May Tap Gemini AI for Siri
  10. Honor X7d Colour Options, Specifications Listed by Retailer Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Be Equipped With 2K Display, Four Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  3. Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Price, Availability, Features
  4. Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says
  5. Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery
  6. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’
  7. Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature 5,500mAh Battery
  8. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India With One-Year YouTube Premium Subscription
  9. Spotify Flags Price Rises as It Introduces New Services: Report
  10. Apple's Foldable iPhone Will Reportedly Feature Four Cameras; Company Said to Consider Gemini AI for Upgraded Siri
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »