Samsung Galaxy A07 4G was launched in Indonesia on August 22. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company has yet to confirm the launch of the 5G variant of the Galaxy A07.

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G price in Indonesia starts at IDR 13,99,000 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the base 4GB + 64GB option. Meanwhile, the 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost IDR 16,49,000 (roughly Rs. 8,900), IDR 19,49,000 (roughly Rs. 10,500) and IDR 22,99,000 (roughly Rs. 12,400), respectively. The phone is available for purchase via the official website. It comes in Black, Green, and Light Violet colour options.

Customers can receive purchase bonuses worth up to IDR 7,19,700 (roughly Rs. 3,900), including a 25W travel adapter bundle, a 36GB XL data package, and a 30 percent discount on Samsung Care+ for 1–2 years of protection.

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-U LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

You get up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded (up to 2TB) via a microSD card. The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) handset ships with Android 15-based One UI 7. It will receive six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates, according to the company.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A07 4G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The newly announced Samsung Galaxy A07 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 164.4×77.4×7.6mm in size and weighs 184g.