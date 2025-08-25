Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50 Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, and it will receive six years of Android OS upgrades.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 19:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G comes in Black, Green, and Light Violet shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 4G will get six years of OS, security updates
  • The handset features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Galaxy A07 4G has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G was launched in Indonesia on August 22. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company has yet to confirm the launch of the 5G variant of the Galaxy A07. 

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G price in Indonesia starts at IDR 13,99,000 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the base 4GB + 64GB option. Meanwhile, the 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost IDR 16,49,000 (roughly Rs. 8,900), IDR 19,49,000 (roughly Rs. 10,500) and IDR 22,99,000 (roughly Rs. 12,400), respectively. The phone is available for purchase via the official website. It comes in Black, Green, and Light Violet colour options.

Customers can receive purchase bonuses worth up to IDR 7,19,700 (roughly Rs. 3,900), including a 25W travel adapter bundle, a 36GB XL data package, and a 30 percent discount on Samsung Care+ for 1–2 years of protection.

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-U LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

You get up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded (up to 2TB) via a microSD card. The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) handset ships with Android 15-based One UI 7. It will receive six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates, according to the company.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A07 4G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The newly announced Samsung Galaxy A07 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 164.4×77.4×7.6mm in size and weighs 184g.

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A07 4G, Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Price, Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launch, Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says
Forza Horizon 6 Announcement Reportedly Planned for Next Month at Tokyo Game Show
Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Vivo Y500 With 8,200mAh Battery to Launch in China on This Date
  4. Airtel Restores Service in Several Areas After Second Outage in a Week
  5. Here's When the OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India
  6. Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: The Classic Just Got Even Better
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With 8,000mAh Battery UnveiledÂ 
  9. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent
  10. Meta's Future AI Models Could Arrive With Midjourney's Image, Video Tools
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. Forza Horizon 6 Announcement Reportedly Planned for Next Month at Tokyo Game Show
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Be Equipped With 2K Display, Four Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  5. Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Price, Availability, Features
  6. Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says
  7. Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery
  8. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’
  9. Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature 5,500mAh Battery
  10. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India With One-Year YouTube Premium Subscription
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »