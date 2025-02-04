Technology News
SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys SpainSat NG-1, Enhancing Secure Communications

SpainSat NG-1, launched by SpaceX, enhances secure European satellite communications with advanced tech.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 February 2025 21:25 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys SpainSat NG-1, Enhancing Secure Communications

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launches next-gen Spanish communications satellite into orbit

Highlights
  • SpainSat NG-1 launched aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 for secure communications
  • ESA and Hisdesat developed advanced satellite technology
  • Falcon 9’s B1073 booster completed its 21st and final mission
A next-generation Spanish communications satellite has been launched into orbit by SpaceX, with liftoff occurring at 8:34 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 29. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the SpainSat Next Generation 1 (SpainSat NG-1) satellite, departed from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The satellite, developed for secure governmental communications, was placed into a geostationary transfer orbit. This mission also marked the final flight of Falcon 9's first-stage booster B1073, which had previously completed 20 missions. Due to mission requirements, the booster was not recovered after launch. The deployment of SpainSat NG-1 was confirmed approximately 31.5 minutes after liftoff.

SpainSat NG-1's Advanced Capabilities

According to reports, SpainSat NG-1 is a collaborative effort led by Spain-based Hisdesat in partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA). The satellite is equipped with advanced antenna technology designed to enhance secure data transmission and communication efficiency. The system allows for precise beam steering, ensuring targeted coverage where required.

Laurent Jaffart, Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications at ESA, stated that this satellite represents a crucial advancement in secure European satellite communications. It is intended to provide enhanced adaptability and security for governmental users across Europe and beyond.

Falcon 9's Final Flight for Booster B1073

As reported, the Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster, designated B1073, completed its 21st and final flight with this mission. Among its previous launches were significant missions, including the HAKUTO-R M1 lunar lander and a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (CRS-27). Given the mission's performance requirements, SpaceX opted not to recover the booster, as stated in its mission overview.

Satellite's Journey to Final Orbit

Following deployment into a geosynchronous transfer orbit, SpainSat NG-1 will use its onboard propulsion to reach its designated orbital slot, approximately 35,786 km above Earth. The satellite will then undergo system checks before commencing operational service.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, SpainSat NG-1, Satellite Launch, ESA, Hisdesat, Secure Communications, Space Technology
SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys SpainSat NG-1, Enhancing Secure Communications
