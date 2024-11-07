A powerful X2.3-class solar flare erupted from sunspot AR 3883 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. ET (1340 UTC). This marks the strongest flare released by this sunspot region so far. The flare, which is among the most intense solar events, was accompanied by high levels of ultraviolet radiation, leading to shortwave radio blackouts in areas across the southern hemisphere. These radio disruptions were most notable in parts of South America and Africa.

Potential for Impact from Coronal Mass Ejection

Scientists are awaiting data from the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a joint NASA and European Space Agency spacecraft, to assess whether a coronal mass ejection (CME) will affect Earth. CMEs are large eruptions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun's corona that, if directed at Earth, can lead to geomagnetic storms. These storms can produce auroras, such as the aurora borealis, but also disrupt satellite communications and power grids.

Solar flares are classified on a four-level scale, with X-class flares being the most powerful. The X2.3 flare is classified as a "strong" event, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This flare triggered an R3 (strong) level radio blackout on the Space Weather Scale, affecting high-frequency radio signals across the Atlantic Ocean.

Ongoing Solar Activity Expected

The SWPC has indicated that further solar flare activity is likely, with an increased chance of R1-R2 (minor to moderate) flares. There remains a possibility of more strong events, similar to the X2.3 flare, over the coming days as the sun continues to be in its solar maximum phase. This phase, part of Solar Cycle 25, is expected to bring increased solar activity throughout 2024 and 2025.