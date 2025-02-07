Technology News
English Edition

Russia's Energy Ministry Mulls Compulsory Registry for Crypto Mining Equipment

Russia is looking to improve control over compliance with bans on crypto mining in certain regions.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2025 18:56 IST
Russia's Energy Ministry Mulls Compulsory Registry for Crypto Mining Equipment

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Crypto mining allows users to acquire crypto tokens by solving advanced mathematical problems

Highlights
  • Russia identified an increase in crypto mining activity in 2022
  • A ban on crypto mining was imposed in some regions last year
  • Russia is looking to curb 'grey' crypto mining businesses
Advertisement

Russia is planning to increase its oversight on crypto mining in the country, in order to improve the government's control over compliance with bans on crypto mining in some regions. The Ministry of Energy is considering the creation of a formal, mandatory registry to identify crypto mining equipment and maintain a single register of crypto mining equipment. This initiative could prevent the overconsumption of electricity required to facilitate crypto mining operations, while restricting these activities in areas where they have been banned by the government.

The initiative was proposed by Deputy Minister of Energy Yevgeny Grabchak, Russia's state-owned publication TASS reported earlier this week. “The fundamental task is to optimise the mechanisms for identifying mining activities. It is important to adapt the law to formulate clearer criteria for classifying activities specifically as the production of digital currency,” the Russian Ministry of Energy said in the report.

Meanwhile, reports citing Russia's Federal Tax Service (FNS) also claim that Russian taxpayers involved in crypto mining businesses can now declare their crypto earnings through their personal accounts.

Crypto mining is the task of generating new tokens of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin by solving complex proof-of-work (PoW) algorithms on advanced computers. The process is infamous for massive energy consumption, that disrupts the power supply in regions where mining of crypto assets is carried out.

Russia identified an increase in crypto mining activity in 2022. At the time, Grabchak called for the elimination of legal vacuum to regulate the activity. In 2023, Russia emerged as the second-largest crypto mining region in the world, just behind the US.

The country has imposed a ban on crypto mining activities in some regions including Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, and Karachay-Cherkessia among others. The ban went live on January 1, and will extend up to March 15, 2031. As per ministry observations, even in these regions ‘grey mining' has not gone out of operation. In grey mining, crypto miners set up their systems in their homes and garages to continue mining.

According to the TASS report, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, Nikolai Shulginov believes that this ban may not solve the main problems, and gray mining schemes may still be preserved.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Russia, Crypto Mining, Ministry of Energy, Yevgeny Grabchak
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Football Manager 2025 Cancelled After Delays, Developer to Shift Focus to Next Release

Related Stories

Russia's Energy Ministry Mulls Compulsory Registry for Crypto Mining Equipment
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  2. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent, Might Go on Sale Later in February
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Surfaces on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  5. iQOO Neo 10R Moonknight Titanium Colourway Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Launch Timeline of OnePlus 14, OnePlus 13 Mini, Other Upcoming Phones Leaks
  7. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  8. Google Pixel 9a Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  9. Apple Said to Be Working on iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone
  10. Football Manager 2025 Cancelled Weeks Ahead of Its March 2025 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Moon’s Deepest Canyons Formed in Minutes by High-Speed Impact Debris
  2. Russia's Energy Ministry Mulls Compulsory Registry for Crypto Mining Equipment
  3. About 500 Samsung India Factory Workers Said to be Holding Protest in Latest Dispute
  4. Tinder Dating Safety Guide Released in Four Indian Languages Ahead of Safer Internet Day
  5. Boat Nirvana X TWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. iQOO 12 Software Update Policy Revised; Will Now Get 4 Years of OS and 5 Years of Security Updates
  7. UK Reportedly Orders Apple to Give it Access to Users' Encrypted Accounts
  8. Football Manager 2025 Cancelled After Delays, Developer to Shift Focus to Next Release
  9. Google Photos to Add SynthID AI Watermark to Images Enhanced With Magic Editor
  10. NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »