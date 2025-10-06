ESA Expands Deep Space Network with New Australian Antenna

The European Space Agency (ESA) has recently unveiled a new deep space antenna measuring 35 meters in size in New Norcia, Western Australia - a significant addition to its Estrack network of ground stations. The new facility, named New Norcia 3, will provide a major advance in ESA capacity to communicate with remote spacecraft that are exploring the Solar System. It will fund an increased number of missions and enhance international collaboration in deep-space communication and exploration.

Enhancing Deep-Space Communication Capability

According to ESA, the New Norcia 3 station, located about 115 km north of Perth, is ESA's fourth deep space antenna and the second at that site. When it becomes fully operational in 2026, it will support flagship missions such as Juice, Solar Orbiter, BepiColombo, Mars Express, and Hera — as well as upcoming probes like Plato, Ariel, and Vigil.

Technically, the antenna integrates ultra-sensitive receivers cooled to near –263 °C to pick up extremely weak signals from distant spacecraft, while a 20 kW amplifier enables transmission of commands across vast interplanetary distances. Its location complements ESA's other ground stations in Argentina and Spain, offering more continuous and reliable contact coverage.

Reinforcing Communications and International Relations

The new antenna would not only reinforce the communications backbone of ESA, but would also serve to cement the space relations between Europe and Australia. It cost the project about 62.3 million euros, and Australia and the local industry contributed to the project. The New Norcia 3 facility will also be accessible to NASA, JAXA, ISRO and commercial missions under mutual cross-support arrangements, to support more efficient global exploration. DAE: As this growth progresses, ESA becomes not only more expansive technologically but also establishes itself as an integral part of a multi-agency, collaborative deep space science strategy.