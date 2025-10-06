Technology News
NASA Shuts Down Public Communications on Website Amid US Budget Impasse

NASA’s public websites and communications have gone offline amid a US government shutdown.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 October 2025 15:29 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

Highlights
  • NASA halts all outreach and research amid U.S. shutdown
  • Only essential ISS and space safety work continue
  • Artemis and science missions risk major delays
All the public websites and numerous communication channels of NASA have been silenced, with notices saying that it would only come back to life once the funding had been reinstated. Failure by the Congress to pass new budget has led the agency into a lapse in funding period. Although NASA needs to uphold its core missions, this communication shutout highlights how political stalemate can halt even the most hi-tech space program globally, impacting scientists, students and millions of fans all over the world.

What Keeps Running and What Doesn't

According to NASA, in case of a federal government shutdown, the U.S. law does not allow agencies such as NASA to expend unappropriated funds. This means that pretty much all public outreach, education, review of grants, and mission planning are halted. Critical operations are however still going on - such as astronaut support on the International Space Station, spacecraft tracking, and monitoring planetary defence.

NASA has frozen its updates to its ROSES (Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Sciences) program pages, with due dates of TBD. Numerous scientists who have been working with NASA note that data access and communication have been temporarily suspended until the agency reopened.

Historical Parallels and Potential Delays

It is not the first occasion NASA has remained silent. In the 2013 U.S. government shutdown, research was stopped and missions delayed as approximately 97 percent of NASA employees were furloughed. Every lengthy closure has a trickle effect effects - delaying launch dates, halting scientific research, and breaking collaborations with foreign space agencies. Programs such as Artemis which are expected to bring people back to the Moon run the risk of time slippage.

 

Further reading: NASA, Science, Space, Artemis
