Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Launch Timeline, Price in India Leaked; Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Camera

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 6,500mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could succeed the Reno 14 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could pack a 6,500mAh battery
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max might feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Oppo Reno 15 launch timeline and specifications had recently surfaced online. Now, the company could be gearing up to unveil a new handset as part of the purported Reno 15 series. Expected to be called the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, the company could be taking a leaf out of Apple's naming strategy with the rumoured handset. The expected price in India and launch timeline of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max have been reportedly revealed by a tipster, along with its key specifications. The phone might succeed the Oppo Reno 14 Pro or could be another addition to its Reno lineup.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Price in India, Launch Timeline (Expected)

SmartPrix collaborated with tipster Yogesh Brar to leak the price and specifications of the purported Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max. According to the tipster, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could be priced at Rs. 55,000 in India. It is expected to launch in China later this year. The handset is expected to debut in other markets, including India, in early 2026.

The current generation Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G launched in India in July, with a starting price tag of Rs. 49,999, for the12GB + 256GB configuration. The top-of-the-line model, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, was priced at Rs. 54,999. It is offered in Pearl White and Titanium Grey colourways.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat LTPO OLED screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, coupled with a 6,500mAh battery. It might run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box, too.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will carry a triple-rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 primary shooter, as per the report. It might also feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an ultrawide sensor. On the front, it is tipped to be equipped with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video conferencing. Moreover, it could also feature the custom LUMO camera technology.

On top of this, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could also support Wi-Fi 7 and NFC for connectivity. It is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, too.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung is Making Meaningful Innovations Accessible to Everyone: Akshay S Rao, Director, MX Business, Samsung India
