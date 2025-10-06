China Debuts ‘World’s Mightiest’ Centrifuge Hitting 300 Times Earth’s Gravity

China has unveiled the world's largest centrifuge in terms of capacity, marking a breakthrough in hypergravity research. The machine, known as CHIEF1300, was launched on September 29. It is capable of generating forces up to 300 times Earth's gravity, i.e, 300G, even carrying a load of up to 22 tons. The centrifuge is part of the Centrifugal Hypergravity, although the Interdisciplinary Experiment Facility (CHIEF) in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The site is expected to become one of the most advanced research hubs once fully operational. It helpful for studying extreme geological and environmental processes.

According to a report from Zhejiang University, which developed the facility, CHIEF will support studies in multiple fields such as earthquake and tsunami simulation, deep-sea resource extraction, underground waste storage, and advanced material design. The facility currently includes three centrifuges, 18 in-flight devices, and six experimental cabins, with more centrifuges under construction for future expansion.

Hypergravity refers to forces beyond what humans experience on Earth. Nevertheless, astronauts endure up to 5G during launch; CHIEF is expected to sustain expansions of 1,500G. Researchers noted that such extreme forces facilitate scaled models to enhance the real-world geological evolution; moreover, hydrogeological disasters occur in reduced timeframes.

Early CHIEF experiments evaluated dam safety and tsunami impacts; moreover, they studied deep-sea methane extraction. Scientists have also produced defect-free alloys under hypergravity. This torch towards the centrifuge's value for aerospace and engineering applications.

Officials mentioned that CHIEF will act as an open global research hub. By providing frontier tools to simulate catastrophic forces and extreme environments, the facility is expected to enhance international collaboration and also accelerate scientific discovery.