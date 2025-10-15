Technology News
English Edition

Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity

Four coronal mass ejections from the Sun are expected to reach Earth between October 15–17.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 October 2025 19:31 IST
Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity

Photo Credit: NOAA

Four CMEs from the Sun may trigger G1 geomagnetic storms and vivid auroras across mid-high latitudes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Four CMEs launched toward Earth from active Sun region AR4246
  • G1 geomagnetic storms may light auroras across high latitudes
  • Best viewing: dark, clear skies between October 15–17
Advertisement

There are 4 coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that are approaching Earth and will have the potential to cause spectacular auroras on Earth this week. Although the eruptions will not cause significant disturbances, they might lead to slight geomagnetic storms and colourful northern lights that can be seen in the high latitude areas and, perhaps even, in the lower parts of the latitudes. These parallel bursts of the sun are closely observed by scientists and researchers as they head to Earth.

What's Happening on the Sun — and What It Means for Earth

According to the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, between October 11 and 13, the Sun released a series of CMEs in an active sunspot region (AR4246), and eruptions were forecasted to reach between October 15 and 17. Various disturbances will be the strongest at the end of October 15 to October 16, and they may cause a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm.

The lowest category of storm on a five-point scale of NOAA is G1, which can generate significant auroras in far north and favourable mid-latitude sources. The moderate storms may bring about small-time disruptions in power systems, hits on satellites and radio interference

How and Where to Watch — Tips for Skywatchers

The visibility of the moon is time and place-specific and is subject to clear skies. The greatest opportunities are experienced after sunset and preceding the middle of the night in dark country with a clear northern horizon. The Aurora 30-Minute Forecast is a monitoring tool provided by NOAA that allows the observation of real-time activity.

Although the conditions may appear silent, solar storms tend to vary. Several nights spent on the alert might give the spectators a stunning natural light display across the skies.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Solar storm, Sun, Earth, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Assassin's Creed Boss Marc-Alexis Coté Exits Ubisoft After Launch of New Tencent-Backed Subsidiary
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes During YouTuber's Durability Test

Related Stories

Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India on This Date
  2. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. iQOO Neo 11 Launch, Design Teased; Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of Debut
  4. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Date Announced: See Expected Price, Features
  5. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  6. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  7. Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Telugu Horror Film to Release ZEE5 Soon
  8. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG to Release on This OTT Platform
  9. Motorola Announces Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air Competitor
  10. YouTube Rolls Out Visual Changes With Redesigned Video Player and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
  2. Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune
  3. Pulsar Observations Could Reveal Gravitational Wave Interference From Black Holes
  4. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online
  5. Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity
  6. Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation
  7. Legacy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the R. Madhavan-Starrer Online
  8. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Launched in India: Price Specifications
  9. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Up to 13-Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Indian Startup GalaxEye Announces Mission Drishti, to Deliver Real-Time Earth Imaging From 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »