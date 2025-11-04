Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over 10 million units since it launched in June, Nintendo confirmed in its latest financial results. Switch 2 software sales have also crossed 20 million units, the company announced. Nintendo also hiked its full-year sales unit forecast for Nintendo Switch 2 for FY 2026 by four million units to 19 million units.

The company reported the latest sales figures in its second-quarter FY 2026 earnings report on Tuesday, confirming the Switch 2 had sold 10.36 million units as of September 30. Software sales on the new platform amounted to 20.62 million units sold.

Mario Kart World, the kart racing title that launched alongside the Switch 2, has sold 9.57 million units, including the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle. Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo's other big first-party game on its new console, has sold 3.49 million units.

Nintendo also reported that its video game platform business sales increased by 119.7 percent year-on-year to JPY 1,066.1 billion, thanks to the Switch 2's launch earlier this year.

Nintendo Hikes Switch 2 Sales Forecast

The Japanese company adjusted its financial forecast for FY 2026 at the halfway mark, hiking projected net sales from JPY 1,900 billion to JPY 2,250 billion — an increase of 18.4 percent. Nintendo also increased the full-year sales unit forecast for Nintendo Switch 2 from 15 million units previously to 19 million units. The new forecast comfortably surpasses analysts' estimates for sales of 17.6 million devices in the fiscal year ending March 2026. Sales forecast for Switch 2 software, too, went up by three million units to 48 million units.

The company, however, decreased the annual sales forecast for the original Nintendo Switch by 0.5 million units to four million units, but increased Switch 1 software sales forecast by 20 million units to 125 million units.

The Nintendo Switch has now sold 154 million units, with Switch 1 software sales at 1,452.79 million units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 sold six million units in seven weeks following its June 5 launch. Last month, Nintendo asked its suppliers to ramp up Switch 2 production and make as many as 25 million units of the new console by the end of the fiscal year (March 2026).