Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes During YouTuber's Durability Test

The tester criticised Google’s claims of a stronger build, noting no real improvement over previous models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 16:55 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/@JerryRigEverything

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (pictured) packs a dual-cell 5,015mAh battery

Highlights
  • YouTuber also questions Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s IP68 dust resistance claim
  • The preceding Pixel 9 Pro Fold snapped in half during the same test
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 survives the same test without damage or battery issues
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold — the company's latest foldable phone — caught fire during a recent durability test after its battery exploded mid-test. The video shows the foldable phone undergoing a standard bend test, which is typically used to assess a device's resistance to physical pressure. However, as the handset was bent backwards, its battery suddenly ruptured and ignited, causing visible flames. The incident highlights potential structural weaknesses in the design, especially since the earlier Pixel 9 Pro Fold also broke in half during a similar stress test.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes During YouTuber's Bend Test

Zack Nelson, host of the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, tested the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in his durability series. During the bend test, the foldable's battery exploded and emitted smoke when bent in the opposite direction. The incident occurred around the 6:30 mark of the video, showing the device suffering severe damage similar to previous Pixel Fold models.

Before the bend test, Nelson had already raised concerns about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's durability. He noted that while Google claims an IP68 rating, it may only cover the display and not the hinge. Similar to other foldables from Samsung and Honor, the hinge is not dust-resistant. When exposed to dust, it produces a grinding sound, calling the phone's IP68 dust and water resistance certification into question.

During the test, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's battery exploded, marking a major failure in Google's latest foldable. The tester criticised Google's claims of a stronger build, noting no real improvement over previous models. This was the first battery explosion in his decade of testing. The result was especially disappointing, as the relatively thinner Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 completed the same bend test without damage.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, launched at Rs. 1,72,999 in India for the sole 256GB variant, features a 6.4-inch OLED cover screen and an 8-inch main OLED display, both with 120Hz refresh rates and up to 3,000 nits brightness. Powered by the 3nm Tensor G5 chipset and Titan M2 security chip, it ships with Android 16. The foldable sports a 48-megapixel triple outward-facing camera setup and dual 10-megapixel selfie cameras. It houses a dual-cell 5,015mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support. 

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
