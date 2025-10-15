Technology News
  • Assassin's Creed Boss Marc Alexis Coté Exits Ubisoft After Launch of New Tencent Backed Subsidiary

Assassin's Creed Boss Marc-Alexis Coté Exits Ubisoft After Launch of New Tencent-Backed Subsidiary

The Assassin's Creed boss reportedly had "his own expectations and priorities related to Vantage Studios’ creation and future".

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 October 2025 14:23 IST
Assassin's Creed Boss Marc-Alexis Coté Exits Ubisoft After Launch of New Tencent-Backed Subsidiary

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft is developing multiple Assassin's Creed games

Highlights
  • Marc-Alexis Coté has lead the Assassin's Creed franchise since 2022
  • Ubisoft launched Tencent-backed Vantage Studios earlier this month
  • Marc-Alexis Coté was offered a leadership role at Vantage but declined
Assassin's Creed franchise head, Marc-Alexis Coté, is said to have departed Ubisoft after more than two decades at the company. Coté, who had served as vice president and executive producer for Assassin's Creed since 2022, was reportedly offered a leadership role at Vantage Studios, Ubisoft's newly launched subsidiary that now runs Assassin's Creed and other major franchises, but he declined.

In an internal email to staff seen by IGN, Ubisoft said that Coté “had his own expectations and priorities related to Vantage Studios' creation and future.” In the email. Vantage Studios co-CEO Christophe Derennes reportedly said he was “disappointed” by Côté's decision.

Ubisoft confirmed the executive's departure in a statement to IGN on Tuesday. “Following the organizational restructuring announced in March 2025, Marc-Alexis Côté has chosen to pursue a new path elsewhere outside of Ubisoft," a company spokesperson told the publication. “While we are saddened to see him go, we're confident that our talented teams will carry forward the strong foundation he helped build.”

“We are deeply grateful for the impact Marc-Alexis has had over the years, particularly in shaping the Assassin's Creed brand into what it is today. His leadership, creativity, and dedication have left a lasting mark on our teams and our players. We thank him sincerely for his many contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors,” the company added.

Côté will move on to a new role elsewhere, but he has not yet confirmed what's next for him.

Vantage Studios Takes Over Assassin's Creed

The development comes days after Ubisoft launched its new Tencent-backed subsidiary, Vantage Studios, that will handle its three biggest franchises: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. The new unit, which comprises several Ubisoft teams across the globe, is led by co-CEOs, Derennes and Charlie Guillemot, son of Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot.

Vantage will now head the development and expansion of the three franchises, including Assassin's Creed. The subsidiary is controlled and consolidated by Ubisoft, but is backed by a €1.16 billion (roughly Rs. 10,694 crore) investment from Tencent, which holds approximately 25 percent stake in the unit.

Ubisoft is currently developing multiple Assassin's Creed projects, including new games and remakes of popular older titles. Among upcoming new titles is Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, which is yet to be fully revealed. A mobile title, Assassin's Creed Jade, is also in development.

Earlier this month, a report claimed that Ubisoft cancelled a post-US Civil War era Assassin's Creed game last year over fearts of political backlash. The game was reportedly set in Reconstruction-era United States, with a former slave turned assassin as the protagonist. The Black assassin would reportedly have taken on templars and the notorious Ku Klux Klan in the American South.

Ubisoft, however, scrapped its plans for the game following racist backlash to Assassin's Creed Shadows' Black protagonist, Yasuke. The company reportedly also had concerns over the sensitive subject matter of the game amidst the current political climate in the US.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Assassins Creed, Ubisoft, Vantage Studios, Tencent, Marc Alexis Cote
