Solar Storm Sparks Northern Lights Across Western Hemisphere on New Year's Eve

Auroras lit up skies across the US and Europe this New Year following strong solar storms

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2025 13:27 IST
Photo Credit: unsplash/@vingtcent

On December 31, NOAA reported two CMEs hitting Earth's magnetic field

Highlights
  • Solar storms triggered auroras visible in the US and Europe
  • Northern lights reached as far south as California and Austria
  • Vibrant auroras expected again this week due to new solar activity
A breathtaking auroral display ushered on the New Year, illuminating skies across parts of the central United States and Europe. Triggered by a pair of powerful solar storms, the northern lights were visible as far south as California, Austria, and Germany. Geomagnetic disturbances, caused by solar activity on New Year's Eve, created vibrant ribbons and pillars of green and red light that painted the skies well into the early hours of January 1, captivating stargazers and photographers alike.

Geomagnetic Activity Behind the Phenomenon

According to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the Sun struck Earth's magnetic field twice on December 31. These high-energy ejections released streams of charged particles that collided with Earth's magnetosphere, leading to geomagnetic storm conditions. NOAA reported initial G1-level storms escalating to G3-level disturbances on January 1, enhancing auroral visibility across the globe.

As ions from the CMEs interacted with atmospheric gases, energy was released in the form of light, creating the natural spectacle known as the aurora borealis in the Northern Hemisphere and aurora australis in the Southern Hemisphere.

Stunning Displays Captured Worldwide

Photographers captured the auroras across various locations. Social media platforms were flooded with posts from sky watchers sharing vivid images of the celestial event.

Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov noted on X (formerly Twitter) that a new CME launched from solar Region 3939 could potentially impact Earth on January 3 or 4, potentially creating another auroral display. Monitoring systems continue to track solar activity as sky watchers anticipate additional opportunities to witness the northern lights.

This extraordinary display highlights the intricate interplay between solar activity and Earth's magnetic field, offering a memorable start to 2025.

 

Comments

Further reading: Northern Lights, Aurora Borealis, Solar Storms, Geomagnetic Storms, Space Weather, Astronomy, Science
