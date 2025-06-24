Tecno Spark Go 2 was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, a Unisoc T7250 chipset and Android 15 out-of-the-box. It carries a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The handset has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build and is claimed to offer up to 4 years of lag-free performance. The Spark Go 2 has support for Tecno's Free Link App, as well as 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0 and Linkbooming V1.0 technologies.

Tecno Spark Go 2 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Tecno Spark Go 2 in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It comes in Ink Black, Veil White, Titanium Grey, and Turquoise Green colour options. The handset will go on sale in the country through Flipkart starting July 1 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post.

Tecno Spark Go 2 Specifications, Features

The Tecno Spark Go 2 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15 with HiOS skin on top. It is equipped with Tecno's Ella AI assistant, which supports multiple Indian regional languages.

For optics, the Tecno Spark Go 2 comes with a dual rear camera unit, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Tecno claims that the Spark Go 2 will be able to make calls in situations with no network. The smartphone supports the Free Link App from Tecno, which allows users to communicate without cellular connectivity. The feature will, however, only work between two Spark Go 2 phones, a Spark Go 2 and a Pova series handset, or between two Pova series models.

Tecno Spark Go 2 supports 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0 and Linkbooming V1.0 technologies, which are claimed to improve network connectivity and internet speed, respectively. Other connectivity options of the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

The Tecno Spark Go 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset is equipped with an IR blaster as well. It measures 8.25mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

