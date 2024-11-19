A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the Optus-X telecommunications satellite into orbit on Sunday, November 17, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The liftoff took place at 5:28pm EST coinciding with a sunset that added visual appeal to the event. The satellite, commissioned by the Australian telecom company Optus, will serve communication needs once operational in geostationary orbit.

First Stage Recovered in Ocean Landing

After the launch, the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage made a controlled descent, landing on SpaceX's Atlantic Ocean-based droneship, A Shortfall of Gravitas. The landing occurred approximately nine minutes after takeoff, marking the 16th flight for this booster. SpaceX has indicated that nine of these flights were part of missions to deploy Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

Optus-X's Journey to Geostationary Orbit

The satellite's intended destination is geostationary orbit, located 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometres) above the Earth. The Falcon 9 upper stage carried Optus-X to a geosynchronous transfer orbit, from where the satellite will travel the remaining distance using its onboard propulsion systems.

Busy Schedule for SpaceX

The launch marks the beginning of an intense three-day period for SpaceX. Two additional missions are planned for Monday, November 18, including the deployment of Starlink satellites and an Indian telecom satellite. On Tuesday, November 19, SpaceX is set to conduct the sixth test flight of its Starship rocket, an event expected to attract significant attention.

This latest mission highlights SpaceX's ongoing commitment to frequent and reusable launches, which have become a central component of its operational strategy.