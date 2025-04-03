SpaceX Fram2 Mission Lifts Off, First Private Flight Over Earth's Poles

SpaceX's Fram2 mission has lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch took place at 9:46 p.m. EDT on March 31. A Falcon 9 rocket carried Resilience, the Crew Dragon capsule into orbit. This marks the first private astronaut mission to fly over Earth's poles. The crew consists of four members. Chun Wang, a cryptocurrency billionaire, leads the mission. Jannicke Mikkelsen from Norway serves as vehicle commander. Rabea Rogge from Germany is the pilot. Australian Eric Phillips is the medical officer and mission specialist. Their time in orbit is expected to last between three to five days.

Mission Objectives and Scientific Experiments

According to reports, the Crew Dragon capsule has successfully separated from the Falcon 9 rocket. It is now operating independently. The mission involves conducting 22 scientific experiments. These include growing mushrooms in space for the first time. X-ray imaging of the human body in microgravity will also be performed. Data collected is expected to support future space exploration, including Mars missions.

Pre-Launch Preparations and Takeoff

As per reports, the crew completed a full launch rehearsal over the weekend. A static fire test of the Falcon 9's first stage was performed. This was done to confirm the rocket's readiness. Before liftoff, propellant was loaded without any issues. The strongback, which supports the rocket, was retracted minutes before takeoff.

Journey and Safe Return Plans

Reports confirm that the crew will observe Earth's poles from space. They will also continue conducting research. SpaceX has announced that the return will involve a controlled splashdown at sea. The mission represents progress in private space travel. It is also expected to expand research opportunities beyond standard orbital paths.

