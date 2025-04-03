Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX’s Fram2 Crew Captures First-Ever Views of Earth’s Polar Regions

SpaceX’s Fram2 mission has shared the first astronaut images from a true polar orbit, revealing Earth’s remote poles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 April 2025 22:31 IST
SpaceX’s Fram2 Crew Captures First-Ever Views of Earth’s Polar Regions

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launched the Fram2 mission into polar orbit on March 31, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center.

Highlights
  • Fram2 is the first astronaut mission to orbit over both poles.
  • SpaceX launched the private mission on March 31.
  • Crew is conducting space-based medical and biological research.
Advertisement

The first astronauts to orbit over both of Earth's poles have shared new images from their journey. SpaceX launched the private Fram2 mission on March 31, sending four first-time astronauts into a polar orbit. The mission lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and reached the orbit shortly after with the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The trajectory allowed the crew members to witness and document some of the most remotest regions of the planet. Interestingly, the images from the mission show views of the Arctic and Antarctic, which were never seen from a crewed spacecraft before.

Mission Details and Crew Members

According to reports, the mission is led by Chun Wang from Malta, who personally funded the journey. Serving as vehicle commander is Jannicke Mikkelsen from Norway, with German astronaut Rabea Rogge as mission pilot. Australian crew member Eric Phillips is onboard as mission specialist and medical officer. SpaceX confirmed that the mission is the first to place astronauts in a true polar orbit, a path typically reserved for satellite launches.

Scientific Research on Board

As per mission details, nearly two dozen experiments are being conducted during the flight. Among these is the first attempt to grow mushrooms in microgravity. The crew is also performing medical studies. The studies also include the first-ever X-ray scans taken in space. Additional research focuses on the effects of weightlessness on muscles and bones. These studies aim to provide insights for future long-duration space missions.

Landing Plans and Future Missions

Fram2 is expected to remain in orbit for two to four days. SpaceX has announced that Resilience will re-enter Earth's atmosphere for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. This marks a shift in recovery operations away from Florida to reduce risks associated with debris. Future missions are likely to follow a similar landing procedure.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Fram2, SpaceX, polar orbit, astronauts, Crew Dragon, space exploration, Earth images
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Racharikam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
SpaceX’s Fram2 Crew Captures First-Ever Views of Earth’s Polar Regions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New CMF Phone Rear Camera Module Revealed in Teaser
  2. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  3. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Faster CPU Performance Launched
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Now Available in India: See Price, Offers
  5. Oppo Reno 14 Series Said to Get Flat Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  6. Honor May Launch a Mid-Range Device With an 8,000mAh Battery
  7. Iceland's GrindavÃ­k town evacuated as volcanic fissure erupts with lava!
  8. Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online
  9. OTT Releases This Week: A Real Pain, Test, Kraven the Hunter, and More
  10. OnePlus 13T Battery Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million Points on AnTuTu
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SPHEREx Mission Sends First Space Images Before Full Sky Survey
  2. Lava Breaches Grindavík's Defences as Volcanic Fissure Erupts in Iceland
  3. JWST Captures Unseen Details of Exoplanets in HR 8799 and 51 Eridani Systems
  4. SpaceX’s Fram2 Crew Captures First-Ever Views of Earth’s Polar Regions
  5. Massive X1.1-class Solar Flare Causes Radio Blackouts Across America
  6. SpaceX Fram2 Mission Lifts Off, First Private Flight Over Earth's Poles
  7. Laboratory Test Shows Ion-Molecule Collision Theory Fails to Produce Benzene in Space Conditions
  8. First Orbital Rocket Launch from Europe Fails as Spectrum Explodes Midair
  9. Choo Mantar Now Streaming on Prime Video After a Successful Theatrical Run
  10. Redline Now Available on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Action-Packed Racing Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »