SpaceX’s Fram2 Crew Captures First-Ever Views of Earth’s Polar Regions

The first astronauts to orbit over both of Earth's poles have shared new images from their journey. SpaceX launched the private Fram2 mission on March 31, sending four first-time astronauts into a polar orbit. The mission lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and reached the orbit shortly after with the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The trajectory allowed the crew members to witness and document some of the most remotest regions of the planet. Interestingly, the images from the mission show views of the Arctic and Antarctic, which were never seen from a crewed spacecraft before.

Mission Details and Crew Members

According to reports, the mission is led by Chun Wang from Malta, who personally funded the journey. Serving as vehicle commander is Jannicke Mikkelsen from Norway, with German astronaut Rabea Rogge as mission pilot. Australian crew member Eric Phillips is onboard as mission specialist and medical officer. SpaceX confirmed that the mission is the first to place astronauts in a true polar orbit, a path typically reserved for satellite launches.

Scientific Research on Board

As per mission details, nearly two dozen experiments are being conducted during the flight. Among these is the first attempt to grow mushrooms in microgravity. The crew is also performing medical studies. The studies also include the first-ever X-ray scans taken in space. Additional research focuses on the effects of weightlessness on muscles and bones. These studies aim to provide insights for future long-duration space missions.

Landing Plans and Future Missions

Fram2 is expected to remain in orbit for two to four days. SpaceX has announced that Resilience will re-enter Earth's atmosphere for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. This marks a shift in recovery operations away from Florida to reduce risks associated with debris. Future missions are likely to follow a similar landing procedure.