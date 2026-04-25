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NASA’s SPHEREx Maps Water Ice Deposits in Cygnus X, Offering Clues to Earth’s Water

NASA’s SPHEREx has mapped vast interstellar ice reservoirs in Cygnus X, revealing how water and key life-forming molecules are preserved in space. These ice-rich regions, shielded by dust, may seed young planets during formation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 April 2026 17:09 IST
NASA’s SPHEREx Maps Water Ice Deposits in Cygnus X, Offering Clues to Earth’s Water

Photo Credit: NASA

The chemical signatures of water ice (shown in bright blue) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

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Highlights
  • SPHEREx maps vast interstellar ice reservoirs in Cygnus X region
  • Dust shields preserve water and life-forming molecules in space
  • Findings link cosmic ice to origin of water on planets like Earth
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From where does Earth's supply of water originate? Well, here comes an amazing answer, and this answer comes to us from outer space. NASA's SPHEREx telescope has been able to map massive ice deposits of water in Cygnus X, one of the most chaotic stellar birthing grounds in the Milky Way galaxy that lies 4,500 light-years away from us. These ice clusters, which have been named interstellar glaciers, consist of the very chemicals required for life formation.

Dust as a Cosmic Shield

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal on April 15, 2026, was authored by astronomer Joseph Hora at Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. SPHEREx was sent to space in March 2025 and is currently scanning the sky in 102 infrared bands and mapping the entire sky in its first of four planned scans. SPHEREx has made observations in Cygnus X showing that the ice runs throughout the giant molecular cloud, extending further than anyone thought before. In the areas with the most ice, there are dark dust lanes made up of tiny grains, smaller than those found in cigarette smoke.

Seeding Future Worlds

This discovery could change our perspective on life beyond Earth, as the icy deposits that help preserve water out in space are believed to play a role in the creation of new star systems. As more gases and debris become bound to planets through gravitational attraction, the icy deposits fall into the newly formed planets and may supply the vital ingredients for life. The mission is scheduled to last for two years and, in that time, map the variation of the ice in our galaxy.

 

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Further reading: SPHEREx, NASA, Cygnus X, interstellar ice, water origin, astrobiology, star formation, infrared astronomy, molecular clouds, space science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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