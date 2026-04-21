Technology News
English Edition

NASA Shuts Down Voyager 1 Instrument to Extend Mission Life in Deep Space

NASA has shut down an instrument on Voyager 1 to conserve power, extending its mission in interstellar space as it continues to send valuable data back to Earth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 April 2026 21:21 IST
NASA Shuts Down Voyager 1 Instrument to Extend Mission Life in Deep Space

Photo Credit: NASA

Voyager 1, launched in September 1977, is currently exploring the farthest edges of the solar system.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Voyager 1 powers down instrument to extend deep space mission
  • Spacecraft now over 15 billion miles from Earth still active
  • Two instruments remain as power levels continue to decline
Advertisement

In April 2026, NASA engineers turned off a science instrument aboard Voyager 1 to conserve power and keep it operating. Voyager 1, launched in 1977, is now the farthest human-made object, over 15 billion miles (24 billion km) from Earth and in interstellar space. Its radioisotope power source decays by ~4 watts a year, so mission teams sacrifice some science (the LECP particle detector) to preserve power for the remaining instruments.

Instrument Shutdown Details

According to NASA, on April 17, 2026, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineers sent commands to shut down Voyager 1's Low-Energy Charged Particles experiment (LECP). The LECP had operated nearly continuously since launch, measuring low-energy ions, electrons, and cosmic rays in the interstellar medium. A planned Feb. 2026 power drop nearly triggered an automatic shutdown, so teams enacted a pre-agreed order of instrument retirements to save energy. Now only two instruments remain active (a plasma-wave detector and a magnetometer). Seven of the probe's original ten science instruments have already been turned off to keep the mission going.

Future Prospects

According to the engineers, turning off LECP would extend the life of the spacecraft by around a year. They have designed an aggressive program called “Big Bang,” where some parts will be replaced with low-powered substitutes. This would rnesult in the loss of valuable information provided by LECP regarding cosmic rays, but more wattage would become available to power the rest of the devices. Voyager 1 would still be sending data collected by the magnetometer and plasma wave science devices before its power runs out. It is not known when Voyager 1 will cease functioning.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Voyager 1, NASA, interstellar space, space exploration, deep space missions, spacecraft, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, cosmic rays, plasma waves, magnetometer
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo Y600 Pro Listings on Geekbench, Regulatory Databases Reveal Key Specifications, Features
Heartbeat Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Stream This Medical Drama Online

Related Stories

NASA Shuts Down Voyager 1 Instrument to Extend Mission Life in Deep Space
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9s Pro Launched With 200-Megapixel Cameras: See Price, Features
  2. Poco M8s 5G Debuts Globally With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  3. Oppo Pad 5 Pro With 13,380mAh Battery Debuts Alongside Pad Mini: See Prices
  4. Vivo X300 FE Roundup: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y6t Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Oppo Find X9 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera Launched Globally
  7. These Vivo Smartphones Will Cost More in India Due to the Latest Price Hike
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Review
  9. NASA Shuts Down Voyager 1 Instrument to Extend Mission Life in Deep Space
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Shuts Down Voyager 1 Instrument to Extend Mission Life in Deep Space
  2. Oppo Enco Clip 2 With Open-Ear Design, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched Alongside Oppo Watch X3 Mini
  3. Vivo Y6t Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Price, Specifications
  4. OCBC Partners Lion Global Investors and DigiFT to Launch Tokenised Gold Fund With GOLDX Token
  5. Oppo Pad 5 Pro Launched With 13,380mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Alongside Oppo Pad Mini: Price, Features
  6. Redmi K90 Max Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 8,550mAh Battery and Active Cooling Fan: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Find X9s Pro Launched With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 7,025mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Geekbench Listing Reveals MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip, 16GB RAM
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Five Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »