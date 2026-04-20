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Blue Origin Reuses New Glenn Booster for First Time in Historic Launch

Blue Origin achieved a major milestone by reusing a New Glenn booster for the first time during its April 19, 2026, launch. The successful landing highlighted progress in reusable rockets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 April 2026 21:00 IST
Blue Origin Reuses New Glenn Booster for First Time in Historic Launch

Photo Credit: Blue Origin

Blue Origin's NG-3 New Glenn rocket soars into the Florida sky after a liftoff on April 19, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Blue Origin reuses New Glenn booster for the first time ever
  • Booster lands successfully on ocean platform after launch
  • Second-stage failure leads to loss of communications satellite
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On April 19, 2026, Blue Origin achieved a landmark moment in spaceflight: its New Glenn rocket flew with a previously used booster for the very first time. The 98-metre-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 7:25 a.m. ET on its third-ever mission, carrying a communications satellite for Texas-based company AST SpaceMobile. The milestone represents an important achievement for Blue Origin, which aims to develop affordable and frequent space travel solutions.

A Booster Named "Never Tell Me the Odds"

According to Space.com, the first-stage booster was an orbiter that had been reused on the NG-2 mission in November 2025, when it delivered two NASA spacecraft and landed on Blue Origin's drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. On Sunday, it did the same, breaking off the upper stage and making an accurate propulsive landing on Blue Origin's Jacklyn floating platform, with loud cheers heard among engineers throughout the company. The boosters of Blue Origin are built to handle a maximum of 25 flights, meaning that reusability would be the cornerstone of its long-term economy and its competition with the popular Falcon 9 of SpaceX.

A Historic Win — and a Setback

However, this success was clouded by one serious issue further down the line. According to AST SpaceMobile, its BlueBird 7 satellite was put into a low-earth orbit due to an error from the second-stage launch vehicle, which then had the satellite re-enter the atmosphere. Blue Origin plans on using the New Glenn rocket for future NASA missions to the Moon and construction of space satellites; hence, the need to prove the reliability of the mission rather than just booster reuse is even more pressing.

 

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Further reading: Blue Origin, New Glenn, reusable rockets, space launch, AST SpaceMobile, Falcon 9, aerospace, space technology, rocket boosters, Cape Canaveral
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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