Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch

Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G will be available in India via Amazon in two colourways each.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 15:57 IST
Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G will be offered in two colourways in India

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 90 series will be offered in two colourways
  • Realme Narzo 90 series will pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G will launch in India next week, and the prices of both smartphones have surfaced online. While details regarding the key specifications, features, and design of the Narzo 90 series have been teased, their price in India is yet to be confirmed. Both handsets will be unveiled in the country with a 7,000mAh Titan battery with support for 60W wired fast charging. The Realme Narzo 90 lineup will be equipped with 50-megapixel primary rear cameras, too. Separately, the tech firm has updated the Amazon microsite for the phones to reveal the colourways.

Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India, Colourways (Expected)

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), on X, has shared the price in India of the two upcoming Realme Narzo series phones. While the Realme Narzo 90 5G is said to be priced at Rs. 17,999 in the country, the Narzo 90x 5G could cost Rs. 14,999. These prices also include the introductory bank offers and discounts. Hence, the MRP of the two handsets could be higher. It is worth noting that the said information should be taken with a grain of salt, since the tech firm has yet to reveal the pricing.

If this is true, then the Realme Narzo 90x 5G could see a marginal price jump over its predecessor, the Narzo 80x 5G, which was launched in India in April at a starting price of Rs. Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option was priced at Rs. 14,999. On the other hand, the standard Narzo 90 5G could be priced slightly lower than the Narzo 80 Pro 5G, which was priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at launch.

Separately, the Chinese tech firm has updated the dedicated microsite for the Realme Narzo 90 series on Amazon to reveal the colour options for the two phones. The vanilla Narzo 90 5G is confirmed to be offered in Victory Gold and Carbon Black colourways, while the Narzo 90x 5G will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform and the Realme India online store in Nitro Blue and Flash Blue shades. The standard model is teased to weigh about 181g, while being 7.79mm thick.

Realme will launch the Narzo 90 series in India on December 16. As previously mentioned, both handsets will pack 7,000mAh Titan batteries with 60W wired fast charging support. Further, the vanilla Narzo 90 5G will ship with bypass charging and wired reverse charging support. It is claimed to offer IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch
