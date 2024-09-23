Technology News
  China's Chang'e 6 Mission Samples Provide New Understanding of the Moon's Far Side: Study

China’s Chang'e-6 Mission Samples Provide New Understanding of the Moon's Far Side: Study

Chang'e-6 samples reveal new composition details of the Moon's far side.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 September 2024 12:23 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Brian McGowan

Chang'e-6 mission brought back lunar samples that differ from those previously collected

Highlights
  • Chang'e-6 reveals unique far side lunar sample characteristics
  • New findings improve understanding of Moon's geological history
  • Research aids in lunar evolution studies and future explorations
Chinese scientists have made a major breakthrough in lunar exploration by analysing samples from the far side of the Moon, collected during the Chang'e-6 mission. The study, conducted by the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and other leading institutions, has revealed significant differences in the composition of this unexplored region, marking an important step in our understanding of the Moon's evolution.

Unique Composition of the Far Side

The Chang'e-6 mission brought back lunar samples that differ considerably from those previously collected. Researchers found that the far side of the Moon is composed of a mixture of basalt and foreign ejecta, distinct from near-side samples, as per the research paper published in the National Science Review journal. These new samples include lighter particles such as glass and feldspar, which were not present in samples from earlier missions.

The materials likely resulted from recent impacts, as suggested by fresh craters near the Chang'e-6 landing site.

Insights into Lunar Volcanism and Geology

These findings are significant for understanding the Moon's geological history. The far-side samples have lower density and are more porous than previously studied lunar soils. According to a Chinese Academy of Sciences report, the loose and fluffy nature of these samples offers important clues about the Moon's volcanic activity and the deeper layers of its crust.

A Landmark Mission in Lunar Exploration

The Chang'e-6 mission collected over 1.9 kg of material from the South Pole-Aitken basin, the largest and oldest impact crater on the Moon. This is the first time any country has retrieved samples from the far side, a region that had previously been inaccessible. These new findings underscore the importance of studying both sides of the Moon to better understand its origin and evolution, filling in gaps left by earlier missions that focused solely on the near side.

 

Further reading: Science, Space, Lunar Exploration, Chang'e-6
