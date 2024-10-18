Technology News
English Edition
  NASA Confirms Solar Maximum as Sun Reaches Peak of Its 11 Year Cycle with Heightened Activity

NASA Confirms Solar Maximum as Sun Reaches Peak of Its 11-Year Cycle with Heightened Activity

The Sun has reached its solar maximum, NASA reports, impacting satellites and communication systems.

Updated: 18 October 2024 10:47 IST
NASA Confirms Solar Maximum as Sun Reaches Peak of Its 11-Year Cycle with Heightened Activity

Photo Credit: NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

The sun's appearance changes between solar maximum (left) and solar minimum (right)

Highlights
  • Sun enters solar maximum, increasing sunspot activity.
  • Space weather affects satellites, communication, and astronauts
  • Solar maximum may last another year, with more storms ahead
NASA and NOAA have confirmed that the Sun has entered its solar maximum phase, the most active part of its 11-year cycle. During this period, the Sun becomes more volatile, and an increase in solar storms and activity can have various effects on Earth and space. Solar maximum marks a peak in sunspot numbers, leading to frequent solar eruptions and changes in space weather.

Impact of Solar Maximum on Earth

According to Jamie Favors, Director of NASA's Space Weather Programme, the heightened solar activity provides unique insights into the Sun's behaviour but also impacts Earth. These solar events can disrupt satellite operations, astronauts in space, as well as GPS and communication systems. The increased solar storms also create a greater likelihood of geomagnetic events on Earth, like the auroras seen in recent months.

Recent Solar Activity and Future Predictions

In May 2024, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded one of the most intense solar storms in two decades. This solar flare activity peaked with an X9.0 flare, the most powerful so far in this cycle. However, as Elsayed Talaat, NOAA's Director of Space Weather Operations, pointed out, the exact peak of the solar maximum phase will only be confirmed after observing a decline in activity. Current forecasts suggest this period of high activity could last another year.

Space Weather Research and Future Missions

NASA and NOAA continue to study the Sun's effects, with upcoming missions set to explore space weather. Notably, NASA's Parker Solar Probe will make its closest approach to the Sun in December 2024, gathering unprecedented data on solar activity. This research is crucial for the success of space missions like NASA's Artemis programme, which will send astronauts to explore deep space.

 

solar cycle, Solar Maximum, Space Weather, NASA, Sunspots, Solar Activity
NASA Confirms Solar Maximum as Sun Reaches Peak of Its 11-Year Cycle with Heightened Activity
