Technology News
English Edition

Total Solar Eclipse Today: How to Watch Live Online, Timings, Safety Tips, and More

The total solar eclipse will span across Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small corner of Portugal.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 13:28 IST
Total Solar Eclipse Today: How to Watch Live Online, Timings, Safety Tips, and More

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA says such a phenomenon takes place about every 18 months

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The total solar eclipse occurs today, August 12
  • Eclipse's path crosses Greenland, Iceland, Russia, Spain, and Portugal
  • NASA and ESA will provide live coverage of the eclipse online
Advertisement

The first and only total solar eclipse of 2026 is set to take place today (Wednesday). It presents skywatchers across parts of the Northern Hemisphere with an opportunity to witness the Moon completely cover the Sun. NASA says the path of totality will cross Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small part of Portugal, while a partial eclipse will also be visible over a larger region. Even with the totality lasting for less than two minutes for most, observers will have a small window of opportunity to witness a rare sky phenomenon.

What Is a Total Solar Eclipse?

NASA says a total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. During this manoeuvre, it completely blocks the bright face of the Sun for observers located within the Moon's central shadow. As the Moon covers the Sun, daylight can temporarily become as dark as dawn or dusk.

Such a phenomenon takes place about every 18 months. It also presents a rare opportunity to see the Sun's corona, its outer atmosphere, which is usually hidden by the much brighter solar disk.

Total Solar Eclipse of August 12: Where Will It Be Visible and How Long Will It Last?

The total solar eclipse will span across Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small corner of Portugal. Meanwhile, much of Europe, northwestern Africa, Canada, and parts of the northern US will witness a partial solar eclipse.

According to NASA, observers located along the path of totality will experience the Sun being completely covered for less than two minutes. Those close to the centre of the eclipse path, including Greenland, Russia and the North Atlantic, can experience totality for a little longer.

The timing of the eclipse will depend on the location. In Reykjavík, Iceland, the partial eclipse will begin at 4:47pm local time, with totality beginning at 5:48pm and ending at 5:49pm. In León, Spain, the partial eclipse begins at 7:32pm, while totality starts at 8:28pm and ends at 8:30pm. In Valencia, totality is scheduled from 8:32pm to 8:33pm local time.

India is not among the regions listed by NASA as visible for the August 12 eclipse. However, viewers in the country can still watch the rare solar phenomenon live through various media.

How to Watch the August 12 Solar Eclipse Online

NASA will livestream the eclipse starting at 1:15pm EDT (10:45pm IST) on August 12. The space agency's coverage will include views from locations along the eclipse path as well, along with commentary and interviews with experts.

The European Space Agency (ESA) will also broadcast the total solar eclipse at around 7:30pm CEST (11pm IST) from the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre in Teruel, Spain, which is located within the path of totality. Like NASA, ESA's coverage will also involve scientists and experts discussing the eclipse and solar science.

The Virtual Telescope Project, a platform founded and directed by Italian astrophysicist Gianluca Masini that allows viewers to participate in real-time observations of the sky, will also livestream the eclipse.

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely

According to NASA, a few precautions should be taken by observers who will witness the total solar eclipse live. Firstly, they should use certified eclipse glasses meeting the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard, or a safe handheld solar viewer, whenever any part of the Sun is visible, as looking directly at the Sun can cause eye injury.

Those using cameras, binoculars, or telescopes should also be careful, as looking at the Sun via optical devices while wearing eclipse glasses can concentrate the sunlight, resulting in severe eye injury. For this, a special-purpose solar filter must be attached to the front of the camera.

Those who do not have dedicated eclipse glasses can view the solar phenomenon indirectly, such as using a pinhole projector, but only during the partial phases.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Total Solar Eclipse, Total Solar Eclipse 2026, NASA, ESA
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Display and Design Details Confirmed Ahead of August 18 Launch

Related Stories

Total Solar Eclipse Today: How to Watch Live Online, Timings, Safety Tips, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Get FDA-Cleared Hearing Aid
  2. This Flagship Oppo Tablet Could Launch in India Soon
  3. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Will Launch With This 2K Resolution Display
  4. Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Lifted Sales of Spider-Man 2 on PS5 and PC
  5. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Full Specifications List Revealed via China Telecom Site
  6. Vivo X500 Series Design, Display and Camera Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme 16x 5G Debuts in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  8. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Could Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slips Below $64,000 as Investors Await US Inflation Data
  2. Total Solar Eclipse Today: How to Watch Live Online, Timings, Safety Tips, and More
  3. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Display and Design Details Confirmed Ahead of August 18 Launch
  4. Spotify Will Label AI-Generated Artist Profiles With New AI Persona Badge
  5. Sony Announces Limited-Edition Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Bundle and Accessories in Striking See-Through Designs
  6. Redmi Note 17 Goes on Sale in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme 16x 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Pad 5 Pro India Launch Tipped as Tablet Appears on BIS Certification Website
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Durability Test Shows Strong Build, Fragile Inner Screen
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds Hearing Aid Feature Gets FDA Clearance, to Roll Out in Q4 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »