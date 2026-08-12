The first and only total solar eclipse of 2026 is set to take place today (Wednesday). It presents skywatchers across parts of the Northern Hemisphere with an opportunity to witness the Moon completely cover the Sun. NASA says the path of totality will cross Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small part of Portugal, while a partial eclipse will also be visible over a larger region. Even with the totality lasting for less than two minutes for most, observers will have a small window of opportunity to witness a rare sky phenomenon.

What Is a Total Solar Eclipse?

NASA says a total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. During this manoeuvre, it completely blocks the bright face of the Sun for observers located within the Moon's central shadow. As the Moon covers the Sun, daylight can temporarily become as dark as dawn or dusk.

Such a phenomenon takes place about every 18 months. It also presents a rare opportunity to see the Sun's corona, its outer atmosphere, which is usually hidden by the much brighter solar disk.

Total Solar Eclipse of August 12: Where Will It Be Visible and How Long Will It Last?

The total solar eclipse will span across Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small corner of Portugal. Meanwhile, much of Europe, northwestern Africa, Canada, and parts of the northern US will witness a partial solar eclipse.

According to NASA, observers located along the path of totality will experience the Sun being completely covered for less than two minutes. Those close to the centre of the eclipse path, including Greenland, Russia and the North Atlantic, can experience totality for a little longer.

The timing of the eclipse will depend on the location. In Reykjavík, Iceland, the partial eclipse will begin at 4:47pm local time, with totality beginning at 5:48pm and ending at 5:49pm. In León, Spain, the partial eclipse begins at 7:32pm, while totality starts at 8:28pm and ends at 8:30pm. In Valencia, totality is scheduled from 8:32pm to 8:33pm local time.

India is not among the regions listed by NASA as visible for the August 12 eclipse. However, viewers in the country can still watch the rare solar phenomenon live through various media.

How to Watch the August 12 Solar Eclipse Online

NASA will livestream the eclipse starting at 1:15pm EDT (10:45pm IST) on August 12. The space agency's coverage will include views from locations along the eclipse path as well, along with commentary and interviews with experts.

The European Space Agency (ESA) will also broadcast the total solar eclipse at around 7:30pm CEST (11pm IST) from the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre in Teruel, Spain, which is located within the path of totality. Like NASA, ESA's coverage will also involve scientists and experts discussing the eclipse and solar science.

The Virtual Telescope Project, a platform founded and directed by Italian astrophysicist Gianluca Masini that allows viewers to participate in real-time observations of the sky, will also livestream the eclipse.

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely

According to NASA, a few precautions should be taken by observers who will witness the total solar eclipse live. Firstly, they should use certified eclipse glasses meeting the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard, or a safe handheld solar viewer, whenever any part of the Sun is visible, as looking directly at the Sun can cause eye injury.

Those using cameras, binoculars, or telescopes should also be careful, as looking at the Sun via optical devices while wearing eclipse glasses can concentrate the sunlight, resulting in severe eye injury. For this, a special-purpose solar filter must be attached to the front of the camera.

Those who do not have dedicated eclipse glasses can view the solar phenomenon indirectly, such as using a pinhole projector, but only during the partial phases.