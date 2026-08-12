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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 6 Series Chipset: Expected Specifications

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number 2609FRA74G.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2026 09:39 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 6 Series Chipset: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max might sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max could feature an Adreno 812 GPU
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is expected to ship with Android 16
  • Redmi has yet to confirm the global launch of the phone
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Redmi Note 17 series was launched in China earlier this year, in July. The lineup currently includes the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro. However, reports suggest that the Xiaomi sub-brand is planning to launch two more handsets as part of the lineup in select global markets, namely Redmi Note 17 4G and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. Recently, the global pricing and storage variants of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max surfaced online. Now, the upcoming smartphone has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications and features, including the chipset, OS, and RAM, along with its performance details.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified Xiaomi smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number 2609FRA74G. While the listing does not reveal the name of the phone, Gizchina reports that the model number belongs to the global variant of the rumoured Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. According to the listing, the handset will be equipped with an octa-core chipset with the model number QTI SM6850, which is said to be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC.

The Snapdragon chipset of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max could feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz, along with four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.61GHz. The Geekbench listing also suggests that the handset will feature 7.22GB of RAM, which could be marketed by the Xiaomi sub-brand as 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is also expected to ship with Android 16, with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3 on top.

On top of this, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will reportedly feature an Adreno 812 GPU. In Geekbench's single performance test, the smartphone managed to score 924 points, securing the most points in the PDF Viewer task. Meanwhile, the smartphone scored 2,923 points in Geekbench's multi-core performance test, scoring the highest points in the Asset Compression test.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be launched in the EU at a starting price of EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 65,000). The base variant of the handset is said to feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of specifications, it is expected to carry a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will reportedly be backed by a 9,210mAh battery. However, the company has yet to confirm these.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Redmi, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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