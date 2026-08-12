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iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Display and Design Details Confirmed Ahead of August 18 Launch

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra was recently spotted on the China Telecom website with the model number V2573A.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 13:23 IST
iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Display and Design Details Confirmed Ahead of August 18 Launch

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will sport a metal frame with a matte finish

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Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be offered in three colourways
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is currently available for pre-order
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iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is set to be launched in China next week as the Vivo sub-brand's latest Neo series handset. The smartphone will be accompanied by the iQOO Z11S. The two models are confirmed to go on sale in the country on the day of the launch. However, both are currently available for pre-order via the company's website. Recently, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra was spotted on the China Telecom website, revealing the handset's full list of specifications and features. Now, the tech firm has confirmed some of the details earlier tipped. The phone is teased to sport a flat 2K resolution display, while offering higher peak brightness than its predecessor.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Key Specifications, Features Teased

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Vivo sub-brand confirmed that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be equipped with a 2K resolution touchscreen. The tech firm claims that the phone will be the world's first to boast a panel with the F2 luminescent material. The screen is claimed to deliver up to 2,000 nits peak brightness “across the entire screen” (translated from Chinese).

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will deliver a 98 percent first frame brightness ratio, which is claimed to improve the screen's visibility outdoors. The display of the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will offer eye protection with less than 5 percent harmful blue light percentage. It will also feature a new “circular polarised light 2.0”, which is claimed to emit more “natural light for better eye protection”. Further, the display will offer a minimum brightness of 1 nit.

On top of this, the new display on the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will deliver 24 percent higher power efficiency than the previous generations of iQOO smartphones, the company said. Further, the tech firm says that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will sport a “3D flowing light effect” on the rear panel. The smartphone will also be 9.13mm thick, with “R-corners”. It will be equipped with a metal frame with a matte finish, too.

This comes shortly after the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra was spotted on the China Telecom website. The handset is expected to go on sale in China in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. It could be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500M chipset with the model number MT6993M and a 6.83-inch display.

iQOO has already confirmed that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be launched in China on August 18 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The phone will be offered in “Light White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser” (translated from Chinese) colour options via the Vivo China online store. The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is confirmed to pack a 9,100mAh battery.

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Further reading: iQOO Neo 11 Ultra, iQOO, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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