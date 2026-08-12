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  • Realme 16x 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Realme 16x 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Realme 16x 5G sports a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 12:21 IST
Realme 16x 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Realme 16x 5G is available in Endurance Brown and Glory White shades

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Highlights
  • Realme 16x 5G runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
  • The handset includes a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system
  • Realme 16x 5G has IP65-rated dust and water resistance.
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Realme 16x 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The latest 5G phone comes in two colour options and features a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme 16x 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 256GB of storage. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and a 6.8-inch display featuring up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be available for purchase on the Realme India and Flipkart websites. 

Realme 16x 5G Price in India

The Realme 16x 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. It is available in Endurance Brown and Glory White shades. The new phone will go on sale through Flipkart and the Realme India website starting August 13 at 12PM IST. 

As a launch offer, shoppers can avail Rs. 2,000 flat off or up to Rs. 3,000 exchange offer. This will bring down the starting price of the Realme 16x 5G to Rs. 23,999. Further, shoppers can avail up to 10 months no-cost EMI.

Realme 16x 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 16x 5G runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1200 nits of brightness (HBM). The handset includes a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system. It also features the company's self-developed GT Boost gaming optimisation engine.

realme 16x Realme 16x 5G

Photo Credit: Realme

 

The Realme 16x 5G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme 16x 5G has IP65-rated dust and water resistance. It has military-grade (MIL-STD-810) shock resistance. The phone offers AI-based features like AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, Motion Photo and Dual-View Video Mode. Connectivity options available include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with Realme's in-house Flux Engine.

The Realme 16x 5G has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse charging. It measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs 217 grams.

Realme 16x 5G

Realme 16x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display with decent colour reproduction
  • The 7,000mAh battery lasts really long
  • Adequately priced considering the current market situation
  • Decent selfie camera performance
  • The speaker is loud enough for outdoor media consumption
  • Bad
  • Underpowered, two-year-old SoC
  • Low-resolution display
  • Realme UI bloatware
  • Top-heavy build tires the hand quickly
Read detailed Realme 16x 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Realme 16x 5G, Realme 16x 5G Price in India, Realme 16x 5G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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