Realme 16x 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The latest 5G phone comes in two colour options and features a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme 16x 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 256GB of storage. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and a 6.8-inch display featuring up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be available for purchase on the Realme India and Flipkart websites.

Realme 16x 5G Price in India

The Realme 16x 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. It is available in Endurance Brown and Glory White shades. The new phone will go on sale through Flipkart and the Realme India website starting August 13 at 12PM IST.

As a launch offer, shoppers can avail Rs. 2,000 flat off or up to Rs. 3,000 exchange offer. This will bring down the starting price of the Realme 16x 5G to Rs. 23,999. Further, shoppers can avail up to 10 months no-cost EMI.

Realme 16x 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 16x 5G runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1200 nits of brightness (HBM). The handset includes a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system. It also features the company's self-developed GT Boost gaming optimisation engine.

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 16x 5G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme 16x 5G has IP65-rated dust and water resistance. It has military-grade (MIL-STD-810) shock resistance. The phone offers AI-based features like AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, Motion Photo and Dual-View Video Mode. Connectivity options available include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with Realme's in-house Flux Engine.

The Realme 16x 5G has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse charging. It measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs 217 grams.