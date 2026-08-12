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iPhone 18 Pro Launch Could Bring Rs. 10,000 Hike to All iPhone Models, Claim Leaks

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch early next month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2026 08:56 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Launch Could Bring Rs. 10,000 Hike to All iPhone Models, Claim Leaks

iPhone 18 Pro Max could succeed this year's flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured)

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Highlights
  • iPhone 17 series price in India might also increase
  • iPhone 17 was launched in India in September last year
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series
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Apple raised the prices of multiple devices in one go in June, including the newly launched entry-level MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and Pro with M5 chips, Mac Mini with the M4 chip, and iPad models, and other smart home devices. While the Cupertino-based tech giant did not raise the prices of its smartphones that are on sale, rumours regarding an imminent price hike have been surfacing online for a while. Recently, a report highlighted that the prices of iPhone models will increase in August. Now, a tipster claims that Apple will raise the prices of all new and old iPhone models with the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

iPhone Prices Could Be Increased By September 8

In a post on X on Tuesday, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed that Apple will increase the prices of all iPhone models by September 8, with the launch of the new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra, the company's first book-style foldable. The company will likely also raise the prices of its older models that are on sale, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17e, while discontinuing the current flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, along with the 2024-launched iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

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Further, the tipster claims that all new and old iPhone models will see a price hike of $100 (roughly Rs. 10,000). The new leak contradicts earlier reports that suggested that the tech giant is planning to raise the prices of the iPhone models currently on sale this month. However, the company has yet to announce a price hike. The leaker said that the Cupertino-based tech giant does not inform its distributors about a price increase “weeks in advance”.

Currently, the iPhone 17 is listed on the Apple India online store with a price tag of Rs. 82,900 for the base 256GB storage model, while the iPhone Air and iPhone 17e are available at starting prices of Rs. 1,19,900 and Rs. 64,900, respectively. If the above-mentioned price hike comes to be true, then, starting September 8, the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17e will retail in the country at Rs. 92,900, Rs. 1,29,900, and Rs. 74,900, respectively, for the same storage capacity.

In June, Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, hinted at an imminent price across its device portfolio, saying that the price hikes are unavoidable, as the tech giant is unable to absorb the rising manufacturing costs. The report also suggests that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be notably more expensive than the current iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which were launched in India in September last year.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone Price Hike
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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