Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Peripherals Like Controllers, Headsets, Mice and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Peripherals Like Controllers, Headsets, Mice and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will conclude tonight, after running for six days.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 14:32 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Peripherals Like Controllers, Headsets, Mice and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering discounts on gaming controllers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering cashbacks
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 began on August 7
  • You can save up to Rs. 2,500 on a new gaming controller
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will end tonight, the e-commerce giant has confirmed. However, there are still more than nine hours left before the sale event concludes, giving you ample time to get your hands on a gadget that you have been looking to buy for a while at a relatively low price. The company is offering direct price cuts, bank discounts, and cashback on gaming laptops to gamers. To go with their new gaming laptops, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is also offering discounts on gaming peripherals from reputable brands like HyperX, Razer, PowerA, ExoFox, and Kreo.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Gaming Peripherals

Gamers still have time to get their hands on a number of gaming peripherals at discounted prices to upgrade their gaming sessions. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will end tonight, giving you more than nine hours to place an order for a gaming controller, headphone, keyboard, or mouse that has been sitting in your shopping cart. The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card. Those who do not wish to pay the full amount at once, you can also get a 10 percent discount with an HDFC Bank credit card EMI transaction. You can get your hands on a PowerA gaming controller for your PC, laptop, or console at a discounted price of Rs. 3,149, instead of its listed price of Rs. 5,499.

VoltAmazon Great Freedom Sale Discussion
Explore More...

We have curated a list of the best deals on gaming that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, before the sale event ends tonight. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the bank discounts and cashback that the e-commerce giant is offering.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
PowerA Advantage Wired Gaming Controller Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,149 Buy Now
Cosmic Byte Drakon Tri-Mode Controller Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Cosmic Byte Ares Tri-Mode Wireless Controller Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,549 Buy Now
HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset Rs. 11,428 Rs. 9,476 Buy Now
HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset Rs. 12,987 Rs. 4,987 Buy Now
Razer DeathAdder Wired Gaming Mouse Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
Zebronics Transformer M Plus Gaming Mouse Rs. 1,299 Rs. 499 Buy Now
EvoFox Phantom Air Gaming Mouse Rs. 1,299 Rs. 598 Buy Now
EvoFox Ronin X75 Plus Wireless Keyboard Rs. 8,999 Rs. 5,399 Buy Now
Kreo Hive RGB Anti-ghosting Gaming Keyboard Rs. 4,600 Rs. 2,992 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, HyperX, Razer, PowerA, Zebronics, EvoFox, Kreo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Pixel 11 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of Today's Launch; Pre-Order Offer Revealed
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Last-Minute Smartphone Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, OnePlus Nord 6 and More

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Peripherals Like Controllers, Headsets, Mice and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16x 5G Review: Aesthetics With a Big Battery Bet
  2. Realme 16x 5G Debuts in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  3. Android 17 Update: These Motorola Phones Are Eligible
  4. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Launched in India: Price, Specs
  5. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold With an 8-Inch Foldable Screen Debuts in India
  6. Vivo X300 FE Gets a New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Launch Might Bring Price Hike to All iPhone Models
  8. Vivo X500 Series Details Leak as iQOO 16 Gets 3C Certification
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Storage Devices
  10. Redmi Note 17 Now on Sale in India With Rs. 3,000 Bank Discount
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 5 Launched in India With Dual-Chip Architecture, Health Guardian Features: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched in India With 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display, HiLight Indicator: Price, Features
  3. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Launched in India with Tensor G6 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Arcade Announces Block Blast!+, Art of Fauna: Cosy Puzzles+ and More Games: All You Need to Know
  5. Honor Robot Phone Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200-Megapixel Gimbal Camera: Price, Features
  6. Binance Rejects Claim of Withdrawing Singapore Lawsuit Against RedotPay
  7. Harmony Plans Blockchain Rollback After Hacker Allegedly Mints Nearly 4 Billion ONE Tokens
  8. Xbox CEO Calls The Elder Scrolls 6 'Incredible' After Seeing Live Playthrough, Teases Official Subtitle
  9. Bumble Changes Its Women-First Dating Model, Now Lets Anyone Send the First Message
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Storage Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »