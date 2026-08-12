Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will end tonight, the e-commerce giant has confirmed. However, there are still more than nine hours left before the sale event concludes, giving you ample time to get your hands on a gadget that you have been looking to buy for a while at a relatively low price. The company is offering direct price cuts, bank discounts, and cashback on gaming laptops to gamers. To go with their new gaming laptops, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is also offering discounts on gaming peripherals from reputable brands like HyperX, Razer, PowerA, ExoFox, and Kreo.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Gaming Peripherals

Gamers still have time to get their hands on a number of gaming peripherals at discounted prices to upgrade their gaming sessions. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will end tonight, giving you more than nine hours to place an order for a gaming controller, headphone, keyboard, or mouse that has been sitting in your shopping cart. The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card. Those who do not wish to pay the full amount at once, you can also get a 10 percent discount with an HDFC Bank credit card EMI transaction. You can get your hands on a PowerA gaming controller for your PC, laptop, or console at a discounted price of Rs. 3,149, instead of its listed price of Rs. 5,499.

We have curated a list of the best deals on gaming that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, before the sale event ends tonight. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the bank discounts and cashback that the e-commerce giant is offering.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.