Google Pixel 11 series will be launched at the 'Made By Google' event later today. Just hours before the reveal, a leak has suggested the Indian pricing for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The upcoming handsets are said to have higher price tags compared to their Pixel 10 counterparts. Every model in the Pixel 11 lineup could offer 256GB of storage in the base variant. Meanwhile, Google is offering customers a discount on the upcoming Pixel devices.

Google Pixel 11 Series India Price Leaked

Gizbot.com, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Pixel 11 series will be more expensive in India than its predecessors. The Pixel 11 price is said to start at Rs 89,999, a Rs 10,000 price hike over the Rs 79,999 starting price of the Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10 Pro will reportedly launch with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,19,999. For comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro came with a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is tipped to come with an initial price tag of 1,34,999, which again marks an increase over the launch price of Rs. 1,24,999 of the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Finally, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is tipped to be priced at Rs. 1,86,999 in India. Last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold, in comparison, launched for Rs. 1,72,999.

Previous leaks also suggested that the Pixel 11 series will be more expensive in India and other European markets than its predecessors. A Google executive has reportedly confirmed the price hike, citing rising component costs. Pixel 11 lineup is likely to have 256GB of base storage on all models, which could be another reason for a possible price hike.

Google Teases Exclusive Pre-Order Offers

Meanwhile, Google is offering customers a special discount on the upcoming Pixel devices in the US and India. In India, the company confirmed that it will offer Rs. 2,000 off on eligible Pixel Buds or Pixel Watch when they are purchased together with a new Pixel 11 series phone. The discount code is valid for two weeks after issuance and is subject to Google's terms and conditions.

In the US, Google has started mailing prospective buyers a $100 promo code that can be used toward the purchase of Pixel 11 series smartphones between August 12 and August 27.

The Made by Google event is scheduled to begin later today. The keynote address will begin at 3pm PT in New York.