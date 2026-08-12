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Google Pixel 11 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of Today's Launch; Pre-Order Offer Revealed

Google is offering customers a special discount on the upcoming Pixel devices in the US and India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 14:06 IST
Google Pixel 11 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of Today's Launch; Pre-Order Offer Revealed

Pixel 10 Pro will reportedly start at Rs. 1,19,999

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Highlights
  • Made by Google event is scheduled to begin later today.
  • Pixel 11 series could be more expensive in India
  • Pixel 10 Pro launched with a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999
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Google Pixel 11 series will be launched at the 'Made By Google' event later today. Just hours before the reveal, a leak has suggested the Indian pricing for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The upcoming handsets are said to have higher price tags compared to their Pixel 10 counterparts. Every model in the Pixel 11 lineup could offer 256GB of storage in the base variant. Meanwhile, Google is offering customers a discount on the upcoming Pixel devices. 

Google Pixel 11 Series India Price Leaked

Gizbot.com, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Pixel 11 series will be more expensive in India than its predecessors. The Pixel 11 price is said to start at Rs 89,999, a Rs 10,000 price hike over the Rs 79,999 starting price of the Pixel 10.

Google Pixel 11 Discussion
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The Pixel 10 Pro will reportedly launch with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,19,999. For comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro came with a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is tipped to come with an initial price tag of 1,34,999, which again marks an increase over the launch price of Rs. 1,24,999 of the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Finally, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is tipped to be priced at Rs. 1,86,999 in India. Last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold, in comparison, launched for Rs. 1,72,999.

Previous leaks also suggested that the Pixel 11 series will be more expensive in India and other European markets than its predecessors. A Google executive has reportedly confirmed the price hike, citing rising component costs. Pixel 11 lineup is likely to have 256GB of base storage on all models, which could be another reason for a possible price hike.

Google Teases Exclusive Pre-Order Offers

Meanwhile, Google is offering customers a special discount on the upcoming Pixel devices in the US and India. In India, the company confirmed that it will offer Rs. 2,000 off on eligible Pixel Buds or Pixel Watch when they are purchased together with a new Pixel 11 series phone. The discount code is valid for two weeks after issuance and is subject to Google's terms and conditions.

pixel discount g360 Pixel 11

In the US, Google has started mailing prospective buyers a $100 promo code that can be used toward the purchase of Pixel 11 series smartphones between August 12 and August 27.

The Made by Google event is scheduled to begin later today. The keynote address will begin at 3pm PT in New York.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished IP68-rated design
  • Pixel Snap is useful
  • Bright 120Hz displays
  • Smooth bloatware-free software
  • Tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • Average cameras with poor video quality
  • Only 256GB storage variant
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 11 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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