Solar Eclipse 2024: List of Upcoming Eclipses, Safety Tips, and More

The first solar eclipse of 2024 is all set to darken the skies on April 8. This particular event will be a total solar eclipse, a rare occurrence on Earth. After this event, the next total solar eclipse in the same region will not be seen for two more decades. A total solar eclipse of similar impact is expected in 2044. This event will mainly be visible in North America, including Mexico, the US, and Canada. While a few more territories will observe it partially, the rest of the world cannot see it directly. Here's everything you need to know about the latest solar eclipse, along with a list of all upcoming solar eclipses and more.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon where the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the Sun's light either entirely or partially. These events are infrequent and occasional since the Moon needs to be in the same plane as the Sun and the Earth, which does not always happen. Even when an alignment does occur, it is more likely to be partial than full. This is the reason why total solar eclipses are so rare.

On average, the Earth can get between two to five solar eclipses in a year. However, most of these are partial eclipses and are not very noticeable. Total eclipses are dramatic and turn the sky dark, but they are only visible from a few locations. This is why the opportunity to experience an eclipse is often called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Different Types of Solar Eclipses

There are three types of solar eclipses. A solar eclipse can be defined as partial, total, or annular, depending on the Moon's position. Here are the full details:

Partial solar eclipse: A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon partially covers the Sun, but some of the Sun's light can still reach the Earth. When a partial solar eclipse occurs, a portion of the Sun appears to have vanished. It can be observed in a larger area.

Total solar eclipse: A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon and the Sun are on the same plane, and the Moon is at such a distance from the Earth that it covers the Sun for a brief period. Unlike a partial solar eclipse, it is usually visible from a smaller strip of land.

Annular solar eclipse: Finally, during an annular solar eclipse, the Moon is placed far away from the Earth and is unable to cover the Sun entirely. At the peak of this solar eclipse, the Moon covers the central portion of the Sun, and only a ring of light can be seen from the Earth.

The total solar eclipse of 2024 will occur on April 8. The total darkening of the sky, also known as totality, will be visible across a 185-kilometre stretch between Mexico, the US, and Canada. It will start on Mexico's Pacific coast at 11:07am PDT, and the eclipse will end on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16pm NDT. As many as 18 different US States will also get to see it.

The total solar eclipse will not be visible from India. It will begin at 9:12 pm IST, a few hours after the Sun is set. Totality will start at 10:08pm IST, and the eclipse will end at 2:22am IST on April 9.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: How to Watch it Live Online

While people in India and other countries, excluding North America, cannot physically witness the total solar eclipse, astronomy enthusiasts can still follow it online. There will be multiple live streams covering this rare celestial event. NASA will start its live stream on April 8 at 5:00pm GMT (10:30pm IST) and continue until 8:00pm GMT (1:30am IST). You can watch the stream here.

Skywatching website timeanddate.com will also live stream the total solar eclipse on its YouTube channel starting at 4:30pm GMT (10:00pm IST) on April 8. The stream will provide real-time updates and background information as well.

Finally, the University of Maine will send a high-altitude science balloon into the sky and live stream a view of the total solar eclipse from the stratosphere. It can be watched here on April 8, starting at noon GMT (5:30pm IST).

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: List of Countries to Watch the Celestial Event

The total solar eclipse of 2024 will only be visible in some parts of Mexico, the US, and Canada.

List of Upcoming Solar Eclipse

According to data from timeanddate.com, the following solar eclipses are expected to be observed from the Earth.

Date Type Location April 8, 2024 Total North America October 2, 2024 Annular North and South America March 29, 2025 Partial Europe, North Asia, North and West Africa September 29, 2025 Partial South Australia February 17, 2026 Annular Southern Africa, South America August 12, 2026 Total Europe, North Asia February 6, 2027 Annular Africa, South America August 2, 2027 Total Europe, South Asia

Things to Remember to View Upcoming Solar Eclipse Safely

While it is never recommended to look directly at the Sun since its intense brightness and harmful ultraviolet radiation can cause permanent damage to the unaided eye, this becomes even more important during a solar eclipse. Darkened skies can create a false impression that the Sun's intensity is reduced and that it is safe to look at it; however, any escaping sunlight will cause the same amount of damage to the eye. This is why precautions must always be taken before viewing a solar eclipse event.

1. People should use safe solar viewing glasses when watching a solar eclipse directly.

2. Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe to look at the Sun directly.

3. Binoculars, camera lenses, telescopes, or any other optical devices should not be used with solar viewing glasses, as concentrated solar rays can burn through the filter.

4. Proper solar filters should be added to optical devices before viewing the Sun through them.

5. If solar glasses are unavailable, people can opt for indirect viewing of the solar eclipse. NASA highlighted the pinhole projector method, where a small hole punched into an index card can project an image of the Sun on a surface through which the eclipse can be seen.