Tree Crops Overlooked in Policies Despite Critical Role in Sustainability Goals

Tree crops offer ecological, economic, and social benefits, requiring sustainable policies for global impact

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 17:13 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Marita Kavelashvili

Tree crops cover over 183 million hectares of global agricultural land

Highlights
  • Tree crops provide food, livelihoods, and protect biodiversity
  • Sustainable management supports climate mitigation and poverty reduction
  • Policies urged to promote ecological benefits of tree crop agriculture
Tree crops, including apples, cherries, olives, nuts, coffee, and cacao, account for more than 183 million hectares of agricultural land globally. Despite their significant contribution to food production, livelihoods, and ecological balance, these crops have been largely overlooked in agricultural policymaking. Their potential to address global sustainability challenges, protect biodiversity, and mitigate climate change has been underscored by an international research team.

Importance of Tree Crops

According to findings published in Nature Sustainability, tree crops provide ecological benefits that extend beyond their capacity to generate food. Their complex vegetation, including multiple layers of plants and trees, enhances biodiversity and stabilises ecosystems. Dr. Elena Velado-Alonso from the University of Göttingen stated to phys.org that tree cropping areas often overlap with biodiversity-rich regions, making sustainable management critical for conservation.

Economic and Social Benefits of Tree Crop Cultivation

As reported by phys.org, these agricultural systems, when sustainably managed, contribute to rural employment and poverty alleviation, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Their reliance on manual labour, rather than mechanised methods, supports local economies. Dr. Carlos Martínez-Núñez coordinator of the study and researcher at the Doñana Biological Station highlighted to phys.org the role of tree crops in producing over 1,000 million metric tons of food annually while offering solutions for climate change mitigation and rural development.

Call for Policy Reforms and Support

Researchers have urged policymakers to prioritise tree crops in agricultural agendas by implementing tailored regulations, financial incentives and support systems. The ecological benefits of permanent root systems, prevention of soil erosion, and carbon sequestration have been emphasised as crucial factors in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Reportedly, as per experts, a re-evaluation of agricultural strategies could maximise the environmental and social advantages provided by tree crops, addressing some of the most pressing global challenges.

 

