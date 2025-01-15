Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Security Cameras

SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 13:00 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Security Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 360-degree 1080p 2i home security camera (pictured) was launched in September 2024

Highlights
  • All buyers can get bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000
  • Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options on select purchases
  • SBI credit and debit card holders can get additional offers
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 began for all users in India on January 13. A wide range of products, including large home appliances, personal gadgets, and other electronic devices, are available at considerably lowered rates during the ongoing sale. We have previously told you about some of the top deals on smartphones, tablets, headphones, gaming laptops, and more. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals on security cameras for your home that you can check out.

Readers should note that all shoppers can avail of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers, as well as coupon discounts. These are applicable over and above the discounted rates. They help to further lower the effective sale price. SBI credit and debit card holders can avail of many of these offers. Amazon says that the offers are refreshed each day for various purchases. Details about additional offers on an item are displayed on the corresponding product page.

During the ongoing sale, SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000. All buyers can get bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000 and avail of no-cost EMI options on select purchases. All offers are inclusive of terms and conditions. Notably, the aforementioned eligible offers can be applied over and above the sale prices listed below.

Best Security Camera Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Trueview 4G Sim Based + Wi-Fi Based Smart CCTV Camera Rs. 8,999 Rs. 2,605 Buy Now
TP-Link Tapo 3MP 1296p HD Outdoor CCTV Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,399 Buy Now
Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,295 Buy Now
Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,998 Buy Now
Tapo TP-Link C210 360° 3MP Rs. 3,599 Rs. 1,449 Buy Now
QUBO Smart 360 2K 3MP Wi-Fi CCTV Security Camera Rs. 3,990 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera Rs. 4,100 Rs. 1,298 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme 14x 4G Listed on FCC Website, Key Specifications Revealed: Report
Best Offers on Wireless Routers During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Security Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  3. Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Sale
  4. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  5. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Schedule Reminders and Actions With This Feature
  6. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
  7. Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
#Latest Stories
  1. 2024 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Ever, Surpassing Critical 1.5 degree Celsius Warming Limit
  2. Meta to Cut Roughly Five Percent of Staff, Targeting Lowest Performers
  3. Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG': OTT Release, Cast, Plot, and More Revealed
  4. Court: State vs A Nobody Starring Priyadarshi, Sivaji and Nani OTT Release Revealed
  5. Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack OTT Release Confirmed, Coming to Netflix Post Theatrial Release
  6. Elon Musk Sued by US SEC Over Late Disclosure of Twitter Stake
  7. Researchers Question Authenticity of Mosasaur Fossil in Morocco Mine
  8. China Conducts Five Rocket Engine Tests in a Day, Advancing Space Projects
  9. ChatGPT’s New Tasks Feature Signals OpenAI’s Move Toward AI Agents
  10. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $97,000 After Minor Slump, Values of Most Altcoins Increase
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »