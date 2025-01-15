Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 began for all users in India on January 13. A wide range of products, including large home appliances, personal gadgets, and other electronic devices, are available at considerably lowered rates during the ongoing sale. We have previously told you about some of the top deals on smartphones, tablets, headphones, gaming laptops, and more. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals on security cameras for your home that you can check out.

Readers should note that all shoppers can avail of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers, as well as coupon discounts. These are applicable over and above the discounted rates. They help to further lower the effective sale price. SBI credit and debit card holders can avail of many of these offers. Amazon says that the offers are refreshed each day for various purchases. Details about additional offers on an item are displayed on the corresponding product page.

During the ongoing sale, SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000. All buyers can get bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000 and avail of no-cost EMI options on select purchases. All offers are inclusive of terms and conditions. Notably, the aforementioned eligible offers can be applied over and above the sale prices listed below.

Best Security Camera Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link Trueview 4G Sim Based + Wi-Fi Based Smart CCTV Camera Rs. 8,999 Rs. 2,605 Buy Now TP-Link Tapo 3MP 1296p HD Outdoor CCTV Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,399 Buy Now Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,295 Buy Now Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,998 Buy Now Tapo TP-Link C210 360° 3MP Rs. 3,599 Rs. 1,449 Buy Now QUBO Smart 360 2K 3MP Wi-Fi CCTV Security Camera Rs. 3,990 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera Rs. 4,100 Rs. 1,298 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.