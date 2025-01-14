SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster

SpaceX's highly anticipated seventh test flight of its Starship rocket is set to take place on Wednesday, January 15, at 5 p.m. EST from the Starbase facility in South Texas. The mission, delayed from its earlier target of January 13, will showcase an upgraded version of the world's largest rocket system. This test marks another milestone in the company's journey towards making Starship fully operational for space exploration.

Launch Details and Objectives

According to reports by Space Explored, SpaceX aims to execute significant updates during this flight, including enhancements to the Super Heavy booster and the Mechazilla catching mechanism. These changes were designed to improve the rocket's performance and increase the chances of successfully catching the booster after launch. If successful, the Super Heavy booster will attempt to return to the launch pad for a capture by the Mechazilla arms, similar to the success achieved during the Flight 5 mission in October.

Expected Flight Duration and Trajectory

Space.com also reported that the test flight will last approximately 66 minutes. The Starship upper stage will deploy 10 simulated Starlink satellites within the first 17 minutes of flight, followed by a relighting demonstration of one of its six Raptor engines. The vehicle is expected to follow a suborbital trajectory, concluding with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. The Super Heavy booster will re-enter the atmosphere, with a catch attempt planned. If conditions are not ideal, a soft landing in the Gulf of Mexico will be the fallback option.

Viewing Options and Preparations

Space enthusiasts can watch the event live through SpaceX's official livestream or other media outlets. Local viewing near Boca Chica Beach and South Padre Island is possible, but attendees are advised to arrive early due to expected traffic and limited public access. The launch will be visible from several locations, making it an exciting event for both spectators and the aerospace community.