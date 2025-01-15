Technology News
Realme 14x 4G Listed on FCC Website, Key Specifications Revealed: Report

The phone is speculated to be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2025 12:44 IST
Realme 14x 4G Listed on FCC Website, Key Specifications Revealed: Report

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14x 4G is rumoured to have a similar design as its 5G counterpart (pictured above)

  • Realme 14x 4G's FCC listing hints at a 5,180mAh battery with 45W charging
  • The phone is reported to have 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage
  • Live images show a dual rear camera setup with vertically aligned lenses
Realme 14x 4G may be in development, according to a report. The handset was recently spotted on a certification website; the listing suggests its heading for a global launch. The phone is speculated to be available in the budget segment with 4G-only capabilities. The listing suggests that it could be equipped with a 6.67-inch screen and run on Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. Live images of the purported handset have also surfaced which showcase design similarities with its 5G equivalent.

Realme 14x 4G FCC Certification

According to a MySmartPrice report, the purported Realme 14x 4G was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number RMX5020 and several of its key specifications listed. It is said to support a total of 14 5G bands out of which nine may be reserved for usage. The phone could also support dual-band WiFi and NFC, similar to its 5G counterpart.

The report details that it will feature a 6.67-inch screen and pack a 5,180mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. While details about the processor remain unknown, it could be complemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and run on Realme UI 6.0.

The purported Realme 14x 4G is said to have similar dimensions to the 5G model, measuring 165.69 x 76.22 x 7.99 mm. Live images of the handset suggest it may feature a similar design too. The phone appears to have a dual camera setup at the back with vertically-aligned lenses. It is speculated to have similar internals as the Realme 14x 5G.

Realme 14x 5G Specifications

The Realme 14x 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 625 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 12GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the phone is equipped with dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50D primary lens and an unspecified secondary sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 14x 4G, Realme 14x 4G specifications, Realme 14x 5G, Realme 14x 5G specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Realme 14x 4G Listed on FCC Website, Key Specifications Revealed: Report
