Two Private Lunar Landers Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 for Moon Missions

Blue Ghost and Resilience, two private lunar landers, launched aboard SpaceX Falcon 9, advancing lunar exploration

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

Ghost Riders in the Sky

Highlights
  • Two private lunar landers launched aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 on January 15
  • Firefly’s Blue Ghost supports NASA research under the CLPS program
  • Resilience’s mission includes deploying a microrover for regolith sampl
Two private lunar landers have been launched into space, marking a milestone in lunar exploration. The landers, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost and Resilience by Japanese company ispace, were carried aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission took place early on January 15, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9's first stage landed successfully on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions," stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, after completing its role in the mission.

Blue Ghost: NASA Payloads and Lunar Research

According to space.com, the mission plan named "Ghost Riders in the Sky," Blue Ghost is set to operate under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The lander, equipped with ten NASA research and technology payloads, is expected to conduct studies on lunar regolith and other elements of the moon's environment. It will spend 25 days in Earth orbit for systems checks and partial payload operations before heading to lunar orbit. A landing in Mare Crisium, on the moon's near side, is anticipated after 16 days in orbit.

Resilience's Journey and Payload

Resilience, following a separate trajectory, is projected to land in Mare Frigoris after approximately 4.5 months. This energy-efficient path aligns with the lander's mission to deploy its payload, including a microrover named Tenacious. The rover's primary task involves collecting regolith samples as part of an agreement with NASA.

Upcoming Lunar Missions

Reports indicate that 2025 will be a significant year for moon exploration. Other planned missions include Intuitive Machines' IM-2 and Astrobotic's Griffin Mission One, both contributing to ongoing research into lunar resources like water ice. These missions represent collaborative efforts to advance lunar exploration, utilising innovative technology to achieve scientific goals.

 

Further reading: Blue Ghost, Resilience, SpaceX Falcon 9, NASA CLPS, Lunar Exploration, Moon Missions
