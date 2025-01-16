India has become the fourth nation to achieve successful space docking, following the completion of the SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday. Using two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), ISRO demonstrated advanced capabilities for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking. This accomplishment is considered pivotal for future space missions, including Moon landings, sample returns, and the establishment of an Indian space station.

Two Satellites Docked in Orbit

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO highlighted that the satellites, launched on December 30, 2024, by PSLV-C60, were placed in a 475-km circular orbit. The docking procedure began with the Chaser satellite manoeuvring toward the Target satellite.

After reaching a hold point at three metres, the satellites docked successfully under precise control, followed by retraction and stabilisation. Post-docking, the control of both satellites as a single unit was confirmed, with further operations, including undocking and power transfer checks, planned in the coming days.

Applications for Future Missions

As per the Indian space agency, the SpaDeX mission aims to validate technologies critical for advanced space missions. ISRO has stated that the experiment will enable the transfer of electrical power between docked spacecraft, a feature vital for in-space robotics and composite spacecraft operations.

Once the docking and undocking processes are completed, the satellites will operate independently, utilising their respective payloads over a two-year mission lifespan.

Challenges and Postponements

The docking experiment, initially scheduled for January 7, faced delays due to drift issues between the satellites, as reported by The Hindu. Ground simulations were conducted to address an abort scenario before resuming operations.

Following adjustments, the drift was successfully arrested, and the docking procedure was carried out seamlessly. This milestone reinforces India's position among global space leaders, with the USA, Russia, and China previously achieving similar feats in spacecraft docking technology.