Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat

ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat

ISRO has successfully completed the SpaDeX mission, making India the fourth country to achieve space docking

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 17:48 IST
ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat

Photo Credit: Reuters

The docking experiment faced delays due to drift issues between the satellites

Highlights
  • ISRO’s SpaDeX docking experiment successfully completed
  • India becomes fourth nation to achieve spacecraft docking
  • Mission paves the way for future lunar and space station projects
Advertisement

India has become the fourth nation to achieve successful space docking, following the completion of the SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday. Using two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), ISRO demonstrated advanced capabilities for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking. This accomplishment is considered pivotal for future space missions, including Moon landings, sample returns, and the establishment of an Indian space station.

Two Satellites Docked in Orbit

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO highlighted that the satellites, launched on December 30, 2024, by PSLV-C60, were placed in a 475-km circular orbit. The docking procedure began with the Chaser satellite manoeuvring toward the Target satellite.

After reaching a hold point at three metres, the satellites docked successfully under precise control, followed by retraction and stabilisation. Post-docking, the control of both satellites as a single unit was confirmed, with further operations, including undocking and power transfer checks, planned in the coming days.

Applications for Future Missions

As per the Indian space agency, the SpaDeX mission aims to validate technologies critical for advanced space missions. ISRO has stated that the experiment will enable the transfer of electrical power between docked spacecraft, a feature vital for in-space robotics and composite spacecraft operations.

Once the docking and undocking processes are completed, the satellites will operate independently, utilising their respective payloads over a two-year mission lifespan.

Challenges and Postponements

The docking experiment, initially scheduled for January 7, faced delays due to drift issues between the satellites, as reported by The Hindu. Ground simulations were conducted to address an abort scenario before resuming operations.

Following adjustments, the drift was successfully arrested, and the docking procedure was carried out seamlessly. This milestone reinforces India's position among global space leaders, with the USA, Russia, and China previously achieving similar feats in spacecraft docking technology.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ISRO, Space Docking, India, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Donald Trump's New SEC Leadership Said to Kick Start Crypto Overhaul
Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. HMD Fusion Review
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2 and More
  4. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  5. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Debuts in India
  6. Top Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  7. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
  8. Honor Magic 7 Pro Launched Globally, Magic 7 Lite Tags Along
  9. Oppo A5 Said to Surface on China's TENAA Website, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
  2. DMCC to Build 17-Storey 'Crypto Tower' in Dubai for Crypto, Web3 Firms
  3. ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat
  4. Apple Loses Smartphone Sales Crown in China, Drops to Third in 2024
  5. Astronomers Discover Unusual X-Ray Oscillations From a Black Hole 100 Million Light-Years Away
  6. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Images Hint at Thinner Design, Redesigned Triple Camera Layout
  7. Retro Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde OTT Rights Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Ramnagar Bunny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Comedy Online?
  9. Laser Imaging Reveals Hidden 1,200-Year-Old Patterns on Chancay Mummies in Peru
  10. Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »