NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring

An "unusual" La Niña event has been confirmed, bringing cooler atmospheric and oceanic conditions in the tropical Pacific. Despite expectations for its arrival last year, the phenomenon has emerged later and is forecast to be weaker and shorter in duration. The event, part of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle, is known for influencing global weather patterns. Effects such as wetter winters in northern regions and drier conditions in southern areas of the United States are anticipated.

Expected Conditions for La Niña 2025

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), La Niña conditions appeared in December and are projected to persist until April. Data indicates a 59 percent probability of the event continuing through February-April and a 60% likelihood of transitioning to neutral conditions by spring. NOAA's models show that sea-surface temperatures dropped below the La Niña threshold of 0.5 degrees Celsius in December. The current event's delayed development may have resulted from above-average ocean temperatures recorded in 2024.

Challenges in Predicting ENSO Events

As reported by Live Science, ENSO cycles alternate between El Niño and La Niña approximately every two to seven years, typically lasting around a year each. While the 2024 El Niño was associated with record global temperatures, the drivers behind the weaker and delayed La Niña remain unclear. NOAA scientists continue to study the patterns to determine why this event defied earlier predictions.

Monitoring the Event's Impact

For this La Niña to be added to NOAA's official historical record, its conditions must persist across five consecutive seasons of three-month periods. As scientists monitor tropical Pacific conditions, efforts are underway to better understand the duration and impact of the event, along with its implications for global climate and weather systems.