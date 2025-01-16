Technology News
English Edition

NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring

NOAA confirms an unusual La Niña, weaker and shorter, affecting global climate till spring 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 18:00 IST
NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

La Niña conditions appeared in December and are projected to persist until April

Highlights
  • NOAA predicts La Niña to persist until spring 2025
  • Event likely to be weaker and shorter than typical La Niñas
  • Global weather patterns, including hurricanes, could still be affected
Advertisement

An "unusual" La Niña event has been confirmed, bringing cooler atmospheric and oceanic conditions in the tropical Pacific. Despite expectations for its arrival last year, the phenomenon has emerged later and is forecast to be weaker and shorter in duration. The event, part of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle, is known for influencing global weather patterns. Effects such as wetter winters in northern regions and drier conditions in southern areas of the United States are anticipated.

Expected Conditions for La Niña 2025

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), La Niña conditions appeared in December and are projected to persist until April. Data indicates a 59 percent probability of the event continuing through February-April and a 60% likelihood of transitioning to neutral conditions by spring. NOAA's models show that sea-surface temperatures dropped below the La Niña threshold of 0.5 degrees Celsius in December. The current event's delayed development may have resulted from above-average ocean temperatures recorded in 2024.

Challenges in Predicting ENSO Events

As reported by Live Science, ENSO cycles alternate between El Niño and La Niña approximately every two to seven years, typically lasting around a year each. While the 2024 El Niño was associated with record global temperatures, the drivers behind the weaker and delayed La Niña remain unclear. NOAA scientists continue to study the patterns to determine why this event defied earlier predictions.

Monitoring the Event's Impact

For this La Niña to be added to NOAA's official historical record, its conditions must persist across five consecutive seasons of three-month periods. As scientists monitor tropical Pacific conditions, efforts are underway to better understand the duration and impact of the event, along with its implications for global climate and weather systems.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: La Niña, NOAA, ENSO, Global Weather, Climate Change, Tropical Pacific, Weather Patterns
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Astronomers Discover Unusual X-Ray Oscillations From a Black Hole 100 Million Light-Years Away
EU Considers Expanding Probe Into Elon Musk’s X, Digital Chief Says
NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  3. DJI Launches All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone With 4K Video Recording
  4. HMD Fusion Review
  5. Oppo Find N5 Design Surfaces in Leaked Images; Might Look Like This
  6. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2 and More
  7. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Debuts in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Early Renders Reveal Thin Build
  9. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
#Latest Stories
  1. DJI Flip All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone With 4K Video Support, AI-Powered Subject Tracking Launched
  2. Google Workspace Subscription Prices Hiked, Gemini AI Features Added to All Plans
  3. NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
  4. DMCC to Build 17-Storey 'Crypto Tower' in Dubai for Crypto, Web3 Firms
  5. Apple Reportedly Enters List of Top Five Smartphone Brands in India for the First Time
  6. ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat
  7. Apple Loses Smartphone Sales Crown in China, Drops to Third in 2024
  8. Astronomers Discover Unusual X-Ray Oscillations From a Black Hole 100 Million Light-Years Away
  9. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Images Hint at Thinner Design, Redesigned Triple Camera Layout
  10. Retro Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde OTT Rights Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »