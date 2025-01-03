Technology News
English Edition

Polar Vortex Could Bring Freezing Temperatures to the US, Be the Coldest in a Decade

Arctic temperatures and heavy snowstorms are forecast to affect millions in the eastern US

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2025 22:33 IST
Polar Vortex Could Bring Freezing Temperatures to the US, Be the Coldest in a Decade

Photo Credit: unsplash/filipbunkens

A mass of cold, low-pressure air is circulating the Arctic Circle

Highlights
  • Polar vortex to bring record-breaking cold to the US
  • Heavy snowstorms expected in northeastern and central US
  • Dangerous wind chills forecasted across southeastern US
Advertisement

An intense wave of Arctic weather is predicted to sweep through the eastern United States (US), with meteorologists warning of the coldest temperatures in more than a decade. A polar vortex surge, accompanied by significant atmospheric pressure changes, is expected to drive temperatures far below seasonal norms. Regions including the Appalachians, Great Lakes, and Northeast may face heavy snowfall and disruptive winter storms, while wind chills in the southeastern US could pose serious safety risks.

Record-Breaking Cold Weather Anticipated

According to weather reports, the polar vortex — a mass of cold, low-pressure air circulating the Arctic — has expanded southwards. This shift, combined with high-pressure systems in Canada, is forecast to bring sub-freezing temperatures as far as the Gulf Coast and Florida. Reports indicate that some areas might experience temperatures 17 degrees Celsius below average, with the potential for rare phenomena such as iguanas in Florida becoming immobilised by the cold.

Long-Lasting Arctic Conditions

As reported by Live Science, the Arctic blast is likely to persist through mid-January, with analysts projecting that January 2025 could rival the coldest months recorded in over a decade. Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's lead long-range forecaster, has highlighted the likelihood of multiple Arctic high-pressure systems descending into the US, sustaining the freezing conditions over several days to Live Science.

Potential Disruptions and Safety Concerns

Reports suggest that widespread disruptions are expected due to heavy snow and icy conditions. Power grids in vulnerable areas may face strain, while poorly insulated homes in southern states could suffer from frozen pipes. Analysts have also noted the possibility of record-breaking cold in states such as Virginia, Georgia and Florida.

Preparations and vigilance are advised for affected areas, with officials emphasising the importance of safety measures during this period of extreme weather.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Polar vortex, weather, Climate, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
China Proposes Further Export Curbs on Battery, Critical Minerals Tech
Scientists Develop New Infrared Photodiode Technology That Delivers Improved Responsiveness
Polar Vortex Could Bring Freezing Temperatures to the US, Be the Coldest in a Decade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Extreme Cold and Snowstorms to Hit the US As Polar Vortex Shifts
  4. HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  5. Redmi Note 14 Series, Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro Global Launch Date Confirmed
  6. Realme 14 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; SoC, RAM, OS Details Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Seek Binary Supermassive Black Holes in Galactic Centers
  2. Ancient Battle Site Between Alexander the Great and Ancient Persians Discovered in Turkey
  3. Polar Vortex Could Bring Freezing Temperatures to the US, Be the Coldest in a Decade
  4. Bird-Inspired Wing Design Could Boost Performance of Aeroplanes, Claims Study
  5. Biggest Dinosaur Trackway in the UK With More Than 200 Footprints Reportedly Discovered
  6. Common Noctule Bats Use Warm Winds to Migrate More Than 1000 km Across Europe, Claims Study
  7. Black Myth: Wukong's Delay on Xbox Caused by Optimisation Issues on Series S, Says Game Science CEO
  8. Volcanic Activity in Yellowstone Is Shifting in the Northeast Direction, Study Finds
  9. Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds
  10. Scientists Develop New Infrared Photodiode Technology That Delivers Improved Responsiveness
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »