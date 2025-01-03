An intense wave of Arctic weather is predicted to sweep through the eastern United States (US), with meteorologists warning of the coldest temperatures in more than a decade. A polar vortex surge, accompanied by significant atmospheric pressure changes, is expected to drive temperatures far below seasonal norms. Regions including the Appalachians, Great Lakes, and Northeast may face heavy snowfall and disruptive winter storms, while wind chills in the southeastern US could pose serious safety risks.

Record-Breaking Cold Weather Anticipated

According to weather reports, the polar vortex — a mass of cold, low-pressure air circulating the Arctic — has expanded southwards. This shift, combined with high-pressure systems in Canada, is forecast to bring sub-freezing temperatures as far as the Gulf Coast and Florida. Reports indicate that some areas might experience temperatures 17 degrees Celsius below average, with the potential for rare phenomena such as iguanas in Florida becoming immobilised by the cold.

Long-Lasting Arctic Conditions

As reported by Live Science, the Arctic blast is likely to persist through mid-January, with analysts projecting that January 2025 could rival the coldest months recorded in over a decade. Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's lead long-range forecaster, has highlighted the likelihood of multiple Arctic high-pressure systems descending into the US, sustaining the freezing conditions over several days to Live Science.

Potential Disruptions and Safety Concerns

Reports suggest that widespread disruptions are expected due to heavy snow and icy conditions. Power grids in vulnerable areas may face strain, while poorly insulated homes in southern states could suffer from frozen pipes. Analysts have also noted the possibility of record-breaking cold in states such as Virginia, Georgia and Florida.

Preparations and vigilance are advised for affected areas, with officials emphasising the importance of safety measures during this period of extreme weather.